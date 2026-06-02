Hear Camille K's New Single 'Stuck'

(Magnetic Vine) Rising pop artist Camille K returns with her vibrant new single, "Stuck," followed by the official music video release on June 5. The track delivers a fresh and playful take on the "sweet, but psycho" cliche, transforming it into a bright, self-aware pop anthem that feels both modern and irresistibly fun.

Blending glossy production with an undeniably catchy hook, "Stuck" captures the whirlwind feeling of being completely wrapped up in someone. It leans into that slightly chaotic, all-consuming crush energy while keeping things light, colorful, and danceable. Camille K approaches the concept with a sense of humor and confidence, making the song as relatable as it is addictive.

Driven by an upbeat tempo and vibrant melodies, "Stuck" is built for repeat listens. It fits seamlessly into pop, crush, and feel-good playlists, offering a burst of energy that stands out in today's pop landscape.

With "Stuck," Camille K continues to define her sound through sharp storytelling, polished production, and a strong sense of identity. The single highlights her ability to balance playful attitude with emotional honesty, creating music that connects instantly.

A seasoned performer since the age of 11, Camille has shared the stage with legendary artists such as Gina Schock (The Go-Go's), Jeff "Skunk" Baxter (Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers), and Barry Goudreau (Boston). She has also opened for major acts including Flo Rida, Ja Rule, C&C Music Factory, Lit, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, LFO, and Jon Anderson (Yes).

Camille gained national recognition as a featured contestant on NBC's America's Got Talent in 2022, where her original song "Still in Love" earned high praise from the judges that day. Simon Cowell described her performance as "beautiful," Heidi Klum called her "absolutely amazing" and "the whole package," and Sofia Vergara praised her "spectacular" voice.

Beyond the stage, Camille has also made a mark in the film industry, with her music featured in Finding Christmas and 7th Secret. Her previous maxi-single, "Daydreamer," reached #2 on the iTunes Top Dance Albums chart, further cementing her status as a rising star. She is currently working with Grammy Award-winning production team Sakred Wolves, consisting of Dirty Harry Zelnick, Lectriq, and M11SON, to craft new music that continues to push creative boundaries.

Related Stories

News > Camille K