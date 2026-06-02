Monica Makes Surprise Appearance At Brandy's Roots Picnic Set

(The Syndicate) Monica made a surprise appearance during Brandy's set at Roots Picnic this weekend, giving fans a glimpse into the chemistry and sisterhood that continue to define one of R&B's most beloved duos.
Monica treated the crowd to a performance of her Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit "So Gone," drawing a massive response from festivalgoers and creating one of the weekend's standout moments.
The Roots Picnic appearance sparked significant excitement online with BET and The Shade Room highlighting the reunion. The moment underscored the enduring connection between Brandy and Monica, which TheGrio described as a "shared history that continues to grow beyond The Boy Is Mine," EBONY added that Brandy, "...surprised fans with her other half, Monica, who performed her classic 'So Gone,' continuing to give us the Bronica duo we know and love," and VIBE gave us a sneak peek backstage where Brandy thanked Monica for joining her.
The reunion arrives shortly after the 28th anniversary of Brandy & Monica's Grammy Award-winning single "The Boy Is Mine" and just weeks before they take the stage together at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 4, offering fans an exciting preview of one of the summer's most anticipated R&B performances.
Brandy & Monica Draw Record Crowds at St. Lucia Arts & Jazz Fest
Jack Harlow Releases New Album 'Monica'
Brandy & Monica Earn 2026 Pollstar Nomination for R&B Tour of the Year
Brandy and Monica Wrap Up The Boy Is Mine Tour
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover