Saint Micah Shares New Dance Pop Single 'The Grind'

(Press Here) Prolific pop artist and virtuoso pianist, Saint Micah, is kicking off a brand-new era with the release of his high-intensity dance pop single "The Grind" via Case Doce Music.

Produced by Fernando Garibay (Lady Gaga) and co-written with Simon Wilcox (Carly Rae Jepsen) and Ramiro Padilla (Poppy), "The Grind" works hard and plays harder, pulling you straight into the rush of the club where you can leave the work week behind and shed your public persona.

"The Grind" explores the transformative friction between who society says you need to be and who you are at your core, and mirrors much of Saint Micah's own journey. Equal parts ascension and reclamation, the Saint Micah moniker represents Micah McLaurin becoming the artist he wants to be and building on his lived truth, not being controlled by it.

"'The Grind' is not just about working hard to get what you want, it's about the duality of your "work personality" vs who you really are," shares Saint Micah. "Likewise, Saint Micah is both a rebirth and a reclamation. It's about being in control of my own life. Micah McLaurin was sent to conversion therapy as a child, and my mission since has been to undo that experience. This name change is my way of really becoming someone who doesn't need to ask for permission and rises above it all."

Saint Micah was highlighted in Spotify Wrapped's Best of Fresh Finds Pop 2025 following the viral success of his Latin-infused single "Remember Me" which was the featured song on Spotify's Obsessed playlist. Cementing Saint Micah as a club mainstay, the track garnered two official remixes via chart-topping DJs and producers Majestic and Until Dawn that hit Music Week's Pop Club Chart at #6 alongside fan favorites "Satisfied" and "Baboom" which also reached the Top 10. Building upon this success, Saint Micah's recent singles "Dancing With My Broken Heart" and "How Can I" are quickly adding to his millions of global streams.

Turning the heads of some of the biggest names in music and fashion, Saint Micah's talent and story have led him to collaborate with veteran producers, designers, and creatives including producer duo PhD (Zedd, Kylie Minogue, One Direction), creative director Nicola Formichetti (Lady Gaga), designers such as Zaldy (Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson), and brands including Dolce &Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Rahul Mishra, Robert Abi Nader, Stephane Rolland, and more.

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Saint Micah Shares New Dance Pop Single 'The Grind'

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