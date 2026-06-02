Watch Icona Pop's 'Butterfly Feelings' Video

(High Rise) Multi-platinum, award-winning duo Icona Pop unveil the official music video for their euphoric new single "Butterfly Feelings." Directed by Viktor Naumovski and filmed in Macedonia, the visual brings the song's central themes of transformation, vulnerability, and emotional freedom to life.

Throughout the video, Icona Pop emerge from a symbolic cocoon, shedding old layers and revealing butterfly wings as they embrace the exhilarating rush of new love. Surrounded by dancers adorned with butterfly wings, the video unfolds as a celebration of self-expression, liberation, and surrendering to the feelings you can no longer deny.

Lifted from their forthcoming album Ritual, arriving August 14 via Ultra Records/Iconic Sound Recordings, "Butterfly Feelings" (LISTEN) finds Icona Pop leaning into the dizzy emotional rush of falling in love hard and fast. Co-written by the duo, the track pairs futuristic synths, bittersweet pop melodies, and a snappy club-ready beat with the euphoric vulnerability that has long defined the duo's music. Anchored by the hook, "My heart is beating, do you feel the same?", the song captures the electric uncertainty and excitement of new love through Icona Pop's unmistakable high-energy lens.

Speaking on the track, Icona Pop shares, "'Butterfly Feelings' is a little song about falling stupidly in love. We were thinking of all the times when we had that feeling. You try to deny it in the beginning, but you can't stop thinking about this person."

The "Butterfly Feelings" video continues the visual world surrounding Ritual, following the release of "Dance To This" and the album's powerful title track "Ritual" featuring Daya, alongside an official music video directed by Gustav Stegfors (WATCH). Across the album campaign, Icona Pop explore themes of survival, movement, reinvention, and self-reclamation-turning personal growth into something vibrant, communal, and celebratory.

Written during a deeply transformative chapter in the duo's lives, Ritual finds Icona Pop at their most emotionally fearless, liberated, and creatively confident. Across the album, Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawoexplore themes of friendship, reinvention, healing, heartbreak, motherhood, and joy-reshaping the dancefloor into a place for release and renewal.

Speaking on the project, Icona Pop reveal: "Healing requires you to slow down and reflect, but you can't work on yourself 24/7 forever. Eventually, you have to get back out into the world and see what happens. You might mess up-but that could be exactly what you need. For us, the dance floor has always been a place where we find ourselves and each other again. It's where we can disappear into the music and let go of everything else."

Icona Pop recently announced the first handful of dates from their forthcoming Ritual Tour, which kicks off October 23 in Goteborg, Sweden, with additional shows lined up in Oslo, Stockholm and concluding, November 13 in Copenhagen.

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