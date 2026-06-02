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Yung Miami Hits The Billboard Hot 100 With 'Spend Dat'

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 02, 2026 2:25 PM EDT
Yung Miami Hits The Billboard Hot 100 With 'Spend Dat'

(The Chamber Group) Yung Miami scores her latest chart milestone as her summer anthem "Spend Dat" makes a powerful debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at #66. The debut marks yet her highest chart moment of her thriving solo career.

"Spend Dat" has quickly emerged as Yung Miami's biggest solo breakthrough to date, fueled by four consecutive weeks of week-over-week consumption growth and a surge of fan engagement across platforms.

The single earned the highest Billboard chart debut of her solo career, entering the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 66 while also landing in the Top 50 of Billboard's Hip-Hop/R&B chart. Its cultural impact continues to expand, reaching No. 3 on Shazam's Top 200 Songs in the U.S., breaking into TikTok's Viral 50 Music Chart at No. 30, generating more than 255,000 TikTok creates, and becoming a Top 25 trending sound on Instagram.

The momentum has not gone unnoticed, with Billboard noting, "It's been almost five years since Yung Miami scored her first unaccompanied Hot 100 entry with 'Rap Freaks' (No. 81) - and it looks like her second is on the way." Now she has arrived.

Last week, Yung Miami also announced the Motion Party Tour - a 25-city tour alongside BossMan Dlow and special guest Bally Baby. Kicking off July 16 in St. Petersburg, FL and closing out August 29 in Orlando, FL, the tour makes stops in major markets, including Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Houston and Miami.

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