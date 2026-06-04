Raissa Shares New Single 'DON'T LET ME GO (AGAIN)'

(Gold Atlas) Raissa releases "DON'T LET ME GO (AGAIN)" written by Raissa, Evan Voytas, and produced by Raissa, Evan Voytas, Wacomo from the EP, DESIRE PATH. About the EP she says it's "an anthem of aspiration, self-reflective and tender. It vulnerably traces the moments where life hasn't been easy, perhaps even painful, yet finds healing and rebirth in the rhythm of the dancefloor. It's pop in its purest form, both in message and melody - hopeful, honest, and made to move you."

The EP includes the Spanish-language heater, "MANZANA" (co-written by Raissa and Evan Voytas), following the release of "GUAPA". Raissa embodies the kind of bold contradictions that make for truly transcendent pop: she's wildly inventive yet refined in musicality, sensitive yet self-possessed, fiercely intelligent yet deeply attuned to the sensory pleasures of melody and groove. Last year, Raissa released "No Genius" featuring her close friend and collaborator Rahim Redcar aka Christine and the Queens, from her Cute Threat EP. The collaboration is the latest in a long line of meaningful collabs and co-signs, including Mark Ronson, Mura Masa, and more. A singular pop storyteller whose honest lyrics, vibrant soundscapes, and unique visual storytelling exhibit her artistry.

Raissa elaborates on her DESIRE PATH EP: "My music is very much informed by my philosophy for life, and at the moment that philosophy has to do with being led by your desire and focusing on the wisdom of the body, rather than overemphasizing what's happening in the mind."

"I'm a very anxious person, and I think a lot of people feel anxious about the state of the world right now. I want to work against that by making something that comes from a place of celebration. I hope that these songs help people to feel good and remind them that-as long as they stay curious - there's always beauty to be found in the world."

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