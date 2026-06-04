Rolling Stones, 21 Savage, Major Lazer Lead Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album Lineup

(dkc) FIFA officially unveils the complete squad for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, which brings together a global line-up of artists, cultures and sounds for the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.

Spanning 18 tracks, the Official Album is the most extensive multi-track music and culture project ever created for the showpiece event, capturing the energy, emotion and global spirit set to define the greatest show on earth across Canada, Mexico and the United States. The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album is now available for pre-save across all streaming platforms here.

Following the global releases of Lighter, Por Ella, Echo, Illuminate, Goals and Game Time, FIFA Sound has revealed the full creative vision behind the Official Album - an all-star line-up that mirrors the prestige and diversity of the tournament itself. Featuring artists from around the world, the Official Album showcases a series of unprecedented collaborations, with most of the artists on each track joining forces for the very first time through the power of football.

"FIFA has brought together an extraordinarily strong music squad and one befitting the biggest single-sport event in history," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "From global superstars to breakthrough voices who are shaping the future of music, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album features artists from across continents, languages and genres in a project designed to unite fans worldwide through the power of music and football."

Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album Track List

Goals - LISA, Anitta and Rema

Game Time - Future and Tyla

Illuminate - Jessie Reyez and Elyanna

Echo - Daddy Yankee and Shenseea

Por Ella - Los Angeles Azules and Belinda

Three Nations - 21 Savage, Nata Cano and French Montana

No Place Like Home - Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and Davido

In the Stars (Remix) - The Rolling Stones

Show Me - Ayra Starr and Latto

Mi Mexico Lindo - Alejandro Fernandez

Blessings - Stormzy, Fridayy and Angel

Energy - Ava Max and BIA

Lighter - Jelly Roll and Carin Leon

Siir Siir - Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and Sanjoy

Partidazo - Danny Ocean

Champion - IShowSpeed

Love Always Wins - Shaggy, Cimafunk and Zema

Dai Dai - Shakira and Burna Boy

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