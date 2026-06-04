Sara Bareilles Goes 'Home' To Announce New Album 'Good Grief'

(Sacks & Co) GRAMMY-winning, Tony and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter and Epic Records recording artist Sara Bareilles sets her new album, Good Grief, for August 28. Alongside the announcement, Bareilles is debuting the album's first single, "Home". Bareilles will also make her long-awaited return to the stage this fall for her deeply personal Good Grief Tour, promoted by Live Nation.

Good Grief marks Bareilles' seventh studio album and her first since 2019's Grammy-winning Amidst the Chaos, opening a new chapter to her 20-year career. True to its title, the 14-track collection is a reckoning with loss, yet even its darkest moments are threaded with an insistent, luminous pull toward hope.

"This whole collection of songs felt like transmissions rather than a deliberate attempt to make sense of the world," says Bareilles. "My deepest hope is that Good Grief provides some kind of comfort or catharsis."

"Home," the album's first single, was inspired by a conversation between Stephen Colbert and Anderson Cooper about grief and loss on Cooper's podcast. Bareilles shares, "It feels like an invitation and a tone setter for the specificity and depth of this record. It just feels really essential right now. In order for us as humans to really know and understand each other, we have to listen to each other's stories."

Bareilles will also make her long-awaited return to the stage this fall for her deeply personal Good Grief Tour. Kicking off September 9 in Boston, this trek marks a triumphant new chapter for an artist at the height of her storytelling powers. The shows promise a blend of raw, vulnerable new tracks from Good Grief, alongside songs that have defined her career and connection to fans. Bringing her signature wit and authenticity to iconic theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and more, Bareilles hopes to invite fans into an intimate space of connection, truth-telling, joy and some good grief. Tickets will be available starting with artist, Verizon and CITI pre-sales on Monday, June 8 (details below for exact times), with general onsale beginning on Wednesday, June 10 at 10 A.M. local time.

SARA BAREILLES-GOOD GRIEF

1. Home

2. Just a Kid

3. Still Crying

4. A Love Story

5. Hands Off My Body

6. Ladies In A Line

7. Heartland

8. Capsize Me

9. Nervous Breakdown

10. Idiot Heart

11. Say Leave

12. Salt Then Sour Then Sweet (feat. Brandi Carlile)

13. Forever

14. Wind Is the Weather

SARA BAREILLES LIVE

September 9-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 12-Washington, D.C.-The Anthem

September 15-Toronto, ON-Massey Hall

September 18-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall

September 21-Philadelphia, PA-The Met

September 24-Atlanta, GA-Fox Theatre

September 25-Cincinnati, OH-Taft Theatre

September 27-Chicago, IL-Chicago Theatre

September 30-Minneapolis, MN-Orpheum Theatre

October 2-St. Louis, MO-Stifel Theatre

October 4-Denver, CO-Bellco Theatre

October 6-Austin, TX-Bass Concert Hall

October 7-Houston, TX-The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

October 12-Los Angeles, CA-Dolby Theatre

October 13-Los Angeles, CA-Dolby Theatre

October 16-San Francisco, CA-Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 19-Seattle, WA-The Paramount Theatre

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