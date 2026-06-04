Watch Kehlani's 'Back and Forth' Feat Missy Elliott Video

(Atlantic) 2x GRAMMY Award-winning R&B superstar Kehlani released her new music video for her electrifying hit single, "Back and Forth" featuring iconic trailblazer Missy Elliott off of her chart topping self-titled album, Kehlani.
Directed by Director X, the video is set in a vibrant house party pairing Kehlani's signature soulful vulnerability with Missy Elliott's unmatched charisma and innovation. Between dance sequences, intimate scenes, and a surprise guest appearance from R&B legend Monica, Kehlani invites viewers to the party through an immersive point of view.
The video follows the release of her highly anticipated self-titled album, Kehlani, released on her birthday in April. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned - securing the biggest debut for an R&B album by a woman this year.
Last week, Kehlani also announced THE KEHLANI WORLD TOUR. The 41-date tour, presented by Live Nation, is set to take over stages across North America starting August 6th in Minneapolis, MN at The Armory hitting major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping up on October 4th in San Francisco, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL will join as support on select North America dates.
The tour then heads to Europe and the UK from November 29th through December 10th, kicking off in Berlin, Germany. Stops include Paris, Amsterdam, London, Glasgow, and more, before concluding in Manchester, UK. Special guests Odeal and WASEEL will join as support across all UK and European dates.
Kehlani, marks her fourth top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 and her third to land within the top 5. Across the charts, the album launched at #1 on the R&B Albums, #2 on Top Albums, #2 on Vinyl Albums, #5 on the Top Streaming Albums chart, and #5 on the Indie Stores Chart.
The album is powered by the massive success of "Folded," which also earned Kehlani two GRAMMY Awards this year for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. "Folded" is also notably the longest-running #1 in Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart history, topping the respectable chart for 17 weeks and counting. The track continues to resonate globally, now cemented as one of her most impactful records with its 2x Platinum certification.
Kehlani marks her first full-length release since her 2024 mixtape, While We Wait 2, ushering in a new era for the artist. With continued chart dominance and cultural impact, Kehlani solidifies her position as one of the defining voices in modern R&B.
KEHLANI WORLD TOUR DATES:
Thu Aug 6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Fri Aug 7 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live *
Sun Aug 9 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Mon Aug 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Thu Aug 13 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Fri Aug 14 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Sun Aug 16 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
Mon Aug 17 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wed Aug 19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri Aug 21 - New York, NY - Barclays Center
Sun Aug 23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Wed Aug 26 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Thu Aug 27 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sat Aug 29 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Mon Aug 31 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Sep 1 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
Thu Sep 3 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 4 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Tue Sep 8 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Thu Sep 10 - Miami, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 13 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Supported by Huntsman
Tue Sep 15 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Sep 16 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri Sep 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 20 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
Mon Sep 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 23 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Thu Sep 24 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
Sat Sep 26 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
Sun Sep 27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Sep 29 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Oct 3 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 4 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun Nov 29 - Berlin, DE - Velodrom
Tue Dec 1 - Brussels, BE - Forest National
Thu Dec 3 - Paris, FR - Adidas Arena
Sat Dec 5 - Dusseldorf, DE - PSD Bank Dome
Sun Dec 6 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
Tue Dec 8 - London, UK - The O2
Thu Dec 10 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
*Without Durand Bernarr
The Kehlani World Tour: North America Announced
Kehlani Scores Biggest Female R&B Release Of 2026
Kehlani Taps Missy Elliott For 'Back And Forth'
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