Baby Jane Teams With akiaura For New Single 'Motorbike'

(BHM) Baby Jane - a rising independent electronic artist carving her own path in the shadows of EDM - shares "Motorbike," a sleek, fresh new single in collaboration with electronic producer/artist akiaura. This new standalone track continues the two underground artists' musical collaboration, first heard in 2025's "Deathwish" with EDM powerhouse LONOWN.

Though not on her upcoming album Winter Forever, it still masters atmosphere, bathing her cool and ethereal vocals in a luxurious, euphoric, and melodic dance beat. "It's reminiscent of the Kaskade and Deadmau5 classics that I find myself listening to on solo drives through the city," Baby Jane adds. "It feels expansive and ethereal."

akiaura worked with renowned electronic artist LONOWN for many years, releasing multiple projects that pioneered the angelcore genre as a blend of witch house, phonk, and wave music. They serve as integral to the internet era electronic sound and have influenced many other artists, bringing their unique Eastern Europe community to the global stage.

On both "Deathwish" and now "Motorbike", akiaura's genre-blending sensibilities complement Baby Jane's instinctive production methods, as well as her unique vision of EDM and the angelcore microgenre. Together, they've achieved total liberation, not just from the body in this euphoric new dance track, but from the constraints of genre itself.

"When I sent the original demo of "Motorbike" to akiaura, I didn't expect him to take the direction that he did," Baby Jane says of her collaboration. "I was pleasantly surprised to see the track framed in a completely different light with a new vibe."

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