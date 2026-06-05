Hear Bryson Tiller 'Drop the Lo'

(align) GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist Bryson Tiller has released his new single "Drop The Lo" via Trapsoul/RCA Records . Written by Bryson Tiller, Reezy On Da Beat, and Andrew Glover, and produced by Reezy On Da Beat, the track is a seamless blend between R&B and trap, layered with melodic instrumentation that brings Bryson's vocals to the forefront.
"Drop The Lo" teases what fans can expect from Bryson's next chapter as he gears up to release a brand-new album. Last month, he dropped his single "IT'S OK" from the upcoming project.
The track arrives following the announcement of his upcoming headline tour Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour. Supported by Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Austin Millz on select dates, Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour kicks off August 27, 2026. The 61-date run includes stops at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and Intuit Dome in Los Angeles before heading to the UK and Europe on November 17. The tour will then continue through Australia beginning January 19, 2027.
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