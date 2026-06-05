Justine Skye Shares DJ Jayhood's 'Ear Candy (Jersey Club Remix)'

(Orienteer) Following the release of her new EP CANDY via Warner Records this spring, Justine Skye shares DJ Jayhood's Jersey Club Remix of EP standout "Ear Candy." The reimagined offering sees the Newark's DJ Jayhood flipping KAYTRANADA's signature production to incorporate the instantly recognizable kick pattern and heart-racing BPM of Jersey Club beats, underscoring the unburdened and rhythm-forward world of CANDY, just in time for summer.

Released March 27th, CANDY was first announced with the release of Justine's single "Thong," a KAYTRANADA-produced single that followed a run of dance-infused 2025 releases that signaled Justine's new chapter in "Oh Lala" and "YAP," which earned praise from the likes of Billboard, BET, Highsnobiety, and Stereogum, among others. Those records established her as a fearless bridge between R&B and house - and CANDY builds on that foundation with even more color, confidence, and joy. Featuring contributions from Baby Tate, Machinedrum, Daniel Caesar, and a pair of collaborations with KAYTRANADA, the EP marks a natural evolution for an artist who has long lived at the intersection of soul and groove, now embracing the world of dance music.

Over the past year, Justine has emerged as one of music's most exciting cross-genre voices - touring globally, high fashion moments, and deepening her connection with fans through vulnerability and authenticity. From Ibiza-inspired anthems to Pride Month staples, her journey into dance music has felt organic, intuitive, and unmistakably hers. This summer, she'll be making her inaugural debut at Lollapalooza, where fans will be able to enjoy all of her new music and acclaimed hits at Chicago's beloved music festival.

Beyond the music, Justine continues to use her platform for impact, including her work as a mental health advocate and keynote speaker at the 2025 Active Minds Conference - reinforcing her commitment to wellness, self-expression, and community. "Speaking up about mental health isn't a weakness - it's a strength," she shared in her speech. "[When] we open up, we not only heal ourselves, we inspire others to do the same."

Starting this July, Justine will embark on her headline North American tour, where she'll take her discography to cities across the US, including Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and San Francisco, as well as her debut performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival this coming August.

Listen to "Ear Candy (Jersey Club Remix)" and CANDY above and stay tuned for more from Justine coming soon.

Upcoming Live Dates

7/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

7/28 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right

7/31 - Washington, D.C. @ DC9

8/2 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

8/6 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

Related Stories

Watch Justine Skye's 'Thong' Video

Justine Skye Delivers 'YAP' video

News > Justine Skye