Madonna Shares New Song 'Love Sensation' After Surprise Times Square Performance

(align) Madonna delivered the ultimate surprise performance yesterday evening in the heart of Times Square, transforming the iconic New York City landmark into a massive impromptu dance floor for a crowd of more than 50,000 fans.
This epic New York experience also marked the first time she performed new music from her upcoming album Confessions II including the latest track to be released "Love Sensation."
Alongside "Love Sensation," she performed "I Feel So Free" and "Bring Your Love," plus a trio of beloved songs from Confessions on a Dance Floor - "Hung Up," "Get Together" and "I Love New York," the song she wrote for her beloved city and the crowd returned the love for her every step of the way in this quintessential New York City. The unforgettable moment was also shared with audiences around the world through Grindr's first-ever livestream, bringing everyone to the dance floor.
"Love Sensation" was first teased in late April during a surprise club appearance by Madonna in West Hollywood where Stuart Price previewed a snippet of the song in his DJ set. It instantly generated buzz around the club and quickly sparked online discussion, fueling demand for a potential release of the track.
Madonna's dance floor dominance shows no signs of slowing as the euphoric anthem "I Feel So Free," reached No. 1 on Billboard's Dance Airplay Chart and "Bring Your Love," her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter which just hit No. 1 on the UK Club Chart.
Confessions II is set for release on July 3rd via Warner Records. The new album is the continuation of the iconic counterpart Confessions on a Dance Floor.
Watch Madonna's 'Confessions II - The Film' Online
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