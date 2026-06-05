Malcolm Todd Streaming His New Album 'Do That Again'

(Orienteer) Malcolm Todd releases his new album Do That Again out today via Columbia Records. The album arrives to early critical praise from Rolling Stone, which awarded it four stars and called Malcolm "a rising star with a sweet, lilting voice and a knack for intimate popcraft."

Across the Do That Again, Malcolm steps into the promise of a fully formed pop star, threading classic pop songwriting through a modern R&B lens with humor, instinct, and meticulous detail holding it all together.

Three years ago, Malcolm Todd had never played a show. Today, he's moved 100,000 tickets across three continents in a single touring cycle. More recently, he sold out a deliberate underplay for his most devoted fans at The Fonda Theatre in seconds. His rise has been built in real rooms, one sold-out night at a time, with streaming momentum catching up to the live demand already surrounding him.

Malcolm's rise has been unusual because it reflects the evolution of a real-time relationship with an audience. Fans have not just streamed the songs; they have carried them from bedrooms to packed rooms, turning his shows into communal sing-alongs before the traditional machinery fully caught up. That connection sits at the center of Do That Again, an album about being young, newly untethered, a little reckless, and suddenly aware that the private moments you write through might belong to thousands of people by the next tour.

Malcolm introduced himself with his 2024 mixtape Sweet Boy, and two years later the project has taken on a life of its own: the RIAA Platinum-certified "Earrings," "Sweet Boy," and "Roommates" have surged back into Spotify's Top 100 simultaneously, driven entirely by organic fan rediscovery. He followed Sweet Boy with his self-titled debut Malcolm Todd, which has accumulated over 859 million global streams, propelled by the RIAA Platinum-certified "Chest Pain (I Love)," his first Billboard Hot 100 entry, now surpassing 433 million streams worldwide. The song's reach extended further when Don Toliver prominently sampled it on his hit "E85," which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Hot Rap Songs chart.

In 2025, Malcolm completed his sold-out Wholesome Rockstar Tour, playing to packed rooms across three continents and sharpening the live presence that has become central to his rise. Festival sets at Camp Flog Gnaw, Pitchfork Paris, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits brought that energy to bigger stages, with crowds singing back the songs that first built his fanbase online and on the road.

Malcolm will be performing at Outside Lands and Osheaga this year, with more tour dates to be announced soon.

Do That Again is available now, including signed vinyl in red and white colorways and an exclusive burgundy vinyl via Urban Outfitters. Stream it here

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