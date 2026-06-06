Fans Can Now Enjoy Niall Horan's 'Dinner Party' Album

(IC) Niall Horan released his fourth solo studio album, Dinner Party, today via Capitol Records. The album is cinematic and organic, with songs that play like memories being gently created.

As writer Larisha Paul observed in The Rolling Stone Interview with Niall Horan, "More than anything, Dinner Party is a celebration of life and love." Julian Bunetta and John Ryan, Horan's longtime collaborators, served as executive producers. His other creative partners and co-writers included Afterhrs, Amy Allen, Ian Franzino, Andrew Haas, Steph Jones, Rocky Block and Joel Little. Listen to Dinner Party here.

Horan will be a talk guest and perform on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" next Wednesday, June 10, and at New York City's Rockefeller Center on Friday, June 12, as part of the Citi Concert Series on "TODAY." Check out his recent visit to "Later...with Jools Holland" HERE.

Niall Horan Dinner Party Live On Tour will kick off on September 22, 2026, in Birmingham, England at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg will begin in St. Paul, MN at Grand Casino Arena on March 17, 2027. The extensive arena run will include shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY (April 4) and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA (May 22). It will conclude on May 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

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