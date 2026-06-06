Hear Elle Belle's New Single 'No Secret That You're Keeping'

(CCM) Los Angeles-based band Elle Belle is excited to release of their new single "No Secret That You're Keeping." Elle Belle is the indie rock band led by award-winning composer and songwriter Christopher Pappas. The band's new single is available now on all digital platforms via Little Record Company for playlist consideration.

Elle Belle is the genre-blending project of award-winning songwriter Christopher Pappas, known for his intricate songwriting and prolific output. Based in Los Angeles, Pappas debuted Elle Belle with the critically acclaimed WAKO GUMBO in 2016. Since then, he's written for NASA, developed a musical bound for off-Broadway, and even assembled a 27-piece orchestra for original works. Elle Belle's latest album, How Do I Feel?, was released in 2023.

Pappas grew up in rural New Hampshire, where he started the band The Everyday Visuals. After relocating to Boston, the band began to amass a cult-like following of fellow musicians and fans attracted to Pappas' penchant for vocal harmonies and catchy left-of-center songwriting. He moved to Los Angeles in 2010, where he met Pierre de Reeder, bassist for the venerable L.A. band Rilo Kiley, and signed to his label Little Record Company that year.

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