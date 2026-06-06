Maren Morris Shares 'Hard Liquor and Soft Rock'

(Columbia) Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris releases "Hard Liquor and Soft Rock," a newly recorded song written during the original sessions for her debut album HERO.
Arriving on the heels of Wednesday's announcement of HERO: A Second Wind, "Hard Liquor and Soft Rock" offers fans another glimpse into the creative chapter that launched Maren's career a decade ago. Though written during the making of HERO, the song remained unreleased until now, finding new life through a fresh recording as part of the album's expanded 10th anniversary album release.
Set for release June 26 via Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, HERO: A Second Wind revisits the era that introduced Maren as one of music's most distinctive voices. Alongside the newly recorded tracks "Hard Liquor and Soft Rock" and "We Can't Be Friends," the collection features four original demos from the HERO songwriting sessions, offering a deeper look behind the landmark album.
Originally released in 2016, HERO became a defining debut, earning widespread critical acclaim and introducing fan favorites including "My Church," "80s Mercedes," "Rich," and "I Could Use A Love Song." Ten years later, HERO: A Second Wind serves as both a celebration of that breakthrough moment and a reflection on the journey that followed.
This summer, Maren will continue the celebration on the dreamGIRL Tour, a special run of dates featuring songs from across all four albums in her award-winning catalog. Soon after on August 15, Maren will play a special one-night-only performance, Maren Morris: HERO - A Second Wind - 10th Anniversary, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This exclusive show will feature the full HERO album performed live front to back for the first time ever, along with career-spanning hits. Morris has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to East Nashville Care Market, providing practical support and essential resources to individuals and families in East Nashville. Tickets for all shows are available on marenmorris.com
Maren Morris 2026 DreamGIRL Tour Dates:
June 13 - Calgary, AB @ Spruce Meadows
June 26 - Del Mar, CA @ San Diego County Fair
July 11 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa
July 12 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
July 14 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theater
July 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
July 17 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center
July 19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
July 22 - Forest Grove, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge
July 23 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo
July 25 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
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