Nat King Cole's 'Unforgettable' Finally Gets Official Video

(UMe) More than seven decades after its original release, Nat King Cole's iconic ballad "Unforgettable" today receives its first-ever official music video.
Released in celebration of the song's upcoming 75th anniversary and Black Music Month, the new animated visual honors one of the most enduring recordings in American music and one of the defining performances of Cole's legendary career.
"Unforgettable" was recorded by Cole on August 17, 1951, at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, Calif. Written by Irving Gordon and arranged by Nelson Riddle, the song was released two months later in October. It became one of Cole's signature recordings, earning a permanent place in the American songbook and later induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2000. As it approaches its 75th anniversary, the song continues to resonate with audiences around the world, its themes of love, devotion, and remembrance remaining as powerful today as when it was first released.
Created by French-American animator and illustrator Nevil Bernard, known for animated videos for The Rolling Stones, Nina Simone, and Eric Clapton & Jeff Beck, the video offers a contemporary visual interpretation of the song's emotional landscape. Inspired by ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, the animation unfolds through a series of interconnected seasonal cycles that reflect the themes of growth, memory, transformation, and enduring beauty at the heart of "Unforgettable."
Moving through spring, summer, autumn, and winter, the video traces the rhythms of nature in concert with the song's soaring orchestral arrangement. Budding branches, vibrant blooms, changing leaves, and resilient evergreens emerge and transform in a continuous flow that mirrors the emotional arc of the music, while hand-drawn impressions inspired by Cole's silhouette appear throughout the animation, honoring his presence within the film's evolving landscape. Each season is distinguished by its own color palette and atmosphere, creating a visual journey that unfolds organically alongside Cole's timeless performance.
A striking interpretation of the classic song, the video for "Unforgettable" celebrates Cole's enduring influence while introducing the immortal song to new audiences as it turns 75.
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