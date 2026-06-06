Watch Adam Lambert's 'Under The Rhythm' Video

(fcc) Adam Lambert releases the second musical preview from his forthcoming album, ADAM, with "UNDER THE RHYTHM." Offering a message of resilience, the new track samples ATC's "Around the World (La La La La La)" and immediately transports listeners into Lambert's dark sonic world.

Directed by Angela Ricciardi, the music video unfolds inside a surreal labyrinth, a liminal black-and-white world that mirrors the euphoric disorientation of a night out. Inspired by the 90's experimental image-making of Nick Knight, who shot the ADAM album cover, the "UNDER THE RHYTHM" music video blends high fashion, elevated performance, and psychological tension into an immersive fever dream that follows Lambert's journey from restriction to liberation through surrender to the rhythm.

"'UNDER THE RHYTHM' is a song about overcoming life's hardships through the connective and healing power of music, " said Lambert. "It encourages the listener to keep pushing forward, one day at a time, one dance at a time, toward joy."

Today's release follows the "alluring" (Billboard) and "powerful" (NME) desire-driven track "EAT U ALIVE" that was released last month to critical acclaim. Featuring an infectious, high-energy chorus and dripping with insatiable primal desire, "EAT U ALIVE" shines a spotlight on Lambert's powerhouse vocal abilities and first introduced listeners to the dark industrial texture that will come to define much of the forthcoming album. Shot in Paris and directed by Vitalii Akimov, the track's hyper-contemporary music video is an artful capture of the tension-filled song's dark pop edge and was first premiered by Purple Fashion Magazine.

Lambert's sixth studio album, ADAM, is set for release on Friday, July 10 via his own label/distributed via The Orchard (pre-save now). Largely inspired by the 90s alternative and electronica, ADAM expertly blends multiple genres to create something timeless. Featuring artwork by renowned fashion photographer Nick Knight and executive produced by Pete Nappi (Jon Bellion, Jon Batiste, Jonas Brothers, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams), the self-titled LP features 12 diverse new songs and marks a fully realized exploration into all facets of Lambert's humanity and otherworldly artistry.

To celebrate the release of ADAM, Lambert will perform can't-miss album release shows in select cities across the U.S. and U.K./E.U.. Tickets are on sale now for the special live shows that kick off on release day, July 10, in Los Angeles before making stops in Brooklyn, London and more before concluding July 23 in Berlin.

ADAM LAMBERT - ADAM ALBUM RELEASE SHOWS

Friday, July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

Saturday, July 11 - Pala, CA - Pala Casino

Wednesday, July 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Friday, July 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean

Saturday, July 18 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

Tuesday, July 21 - London, UK - Roundhouse

Thursday, July 23 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

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