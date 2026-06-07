Bombargo Announce New Album With 'How Will I Ever Fall In Love Again'

(RMG) After years of relentless touring, festival appearances across North America and Europe, and a growing reputation for turning every stage into a joyous celebration, Bombargo returns with the announcement of their new album Love, In Spite of Everything due out August 28. The band shares the first taste of the new album with the lead single, "How Will I Ever Fall In Love Again," available today.

For more than a decade, Bombargo has built their audience the grassroots, old-fashioned way: one show at a time. The Saskatchewan-bred band has become known for its infectious blend of rock, soul, indie-pop, and funk influences, garnering a devout fanbase through high-energy performances and a message of making the world a better place where everyone is worthy of following their dreams.

Those themes and the common thread of love are the ethos and essence in Love, In Spite of Everything. With no preconceived concept, the new feel-good record unfolded to be a collection of songs about love-the highs, the lows, and a feeling and emotion that holds the world together.

"Love can be a bumpy ride, and this album is a soundtrack for it all. The world can feel dark and it's easy to get down... it's ok. It's also ok to enjoy life, give and feel love, in spite of everything that's going on. It's more important now than ever-love is the answer," reflects guitarist Anthony Thoen.

"How Will I Ever Fall In Love Again" leads the charge with a breezy, sun-soaked aesthetic that balances heartbreak with gratitude. With carefree whistling throughout and a warm, effervescent melody, the track captures the band's signature "goodtime" genre with a glass-half-full attitude appreciating the experience of having loved at all.

"The tune is about the duality of love and loss and the experience of losing someone (and something) that you fear you'll never find again while simultaneously loving the moment that was and being grateful for having any love at all," says lead singer Nathan Thoen. "To me it sounds like sunshine and has a real carefree vibe that lightens my day and always gets me whistling, I hope it does the same for you!"

The accompanying visualizer and the band's suite of visuals, shot by Patrick Stafford, reflect the laid-back spirit that courses throughout both the single and the album. Like the record itself, the visual world of Love, In Spite of Everything leans into warmth, freedom, and the joy of being fully present.

Bombargo's rise has been fueled by a combination of playlist-worthy songs and a fiercely loyal live audience. Their 2018 single "Mr. No Good" received an unexpected boost when Taylor Swift added it to her "Songs Taylor Loves" playlist, making Bombargo the only unsigned act featured at the time. Follow-up single "Oxygen" later cracked Canada's Hot AC chart, while years of touring helped the band evolve from regional favorites into an international draw.

Bombargo has shared stages with artists including Michael Franti, Stephen Marley, Allen Stone, Citizen Cope, Ripe, and John Butler Trio, while appearing at major festivals such as Okeechobee, BottleRock, Electric Forest, and many others. The band's recent European tour sold out, further expanding a fanbase that continues to grow through word-of-mouth and their reputation for what they call "The Goodtime Guarantee."

Bombargo will support Love, In Spite of Everything with an ambitious summer touring schedule throughout North America:

Tour Dates:

6/12 - Boise, ID - Bluebird Social

6/13 - Bend, OR - Reggae Rise Up Oregon

6/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

6/17 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Schmiggity's Snow Bowl Summer Series

6/20 - Buena Vista, CO - The Lariat

6/23 - Telluride, CO - The Alibi

6/25 - Casper, WY - David Street Station Summer Concert Series

6/28 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest

7/1 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

7/3 - Sherman, NY - Great Blue Heron Music Festival

7/4 - Sherman, NY - Great Blue Heron Music Festival

7/8 - Wilmington, NC - Bowstring Brewyard

7/9 - Charleston, SC - The Windjammer

7/10 - Jacksonville Beach, FL - Blue Jay Listening Room

7/14 - Nantucket, MA - Cisco Brewery

7/16 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen Talkhouse

7/17 - Freeport, ME - Wolfe's Neck Center

7/18 - Windham, VT - Frendly Gathering

7/19 - Hampton Beach, NH - Bernies

8/22 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Inner City Festival

10/9-11 - Darlington, MD - The Ramble Festival

2/2-7 - Miami, FL - The Rock Boat

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