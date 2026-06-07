Darren Waller And JRod Team Up With 'Bases Loaded'

(BHM) NFL star, artist and mental wellness advocate Darren Waller teams up with producer and artist JRod for their latest single, "Bases Loaded," a soulful anthem about enduring hard times without giving up, backing down or letting anyone stand in the way of continuing to swing for the fences.

The track arrives alongside a music video featuring both artists performing on a baseball diamond while rocking hometown jerseys. "Bases Loaded" is featured on their upcoming collaborative project Cadillac Problems, due out this summer.

Previously released singles from Cadillac Problems include "Choose Myself," a smooth and introspective track blending R&B and hip-hop with themes of self-worth, healing and personal growth. "Streets Get Cold" which offers an intimate reflection on the aftermath of a breakup through heartfelt lyrics and smooth melodies. And "Mind Games," an intoxicating track in which Waller reflects on life decisions and the importance of following your heart instead of getting caught up in overthinking.

The new release follows Waller's last month's stand alone single "Baron Davis," a hard-hitting track packed with bravado, confidence and unstoppable momentum released alongside a music video filmed in Las Vegas weaving together performance footage with highlights from the NBA player's career. And "In The Valley," a track that chronicles redemption and resilience with a visual shot along California's Big Sur coastline.

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