Darren Waller And JRod Team Up With 'Bases Loaded'

(BHM) NFL star, artist and mental wellness advocate Darren Waller teams up with producer and artist JRod for their latest single, "Bases Loaded," a soulful anthem about enduring hard times without giving up, backing down or letting anyone stand in the way of continuing to swing for the fences.
The track arrives alongside a music video featuring both artists performing on a baseball diamond while rocking hometown jerseys. "Bases Loaded" is featured on their upcoming collaborative project Cadillac Problems, due out this summer.
Previously released singles from Cadillac Problems include "Choose Myself," a smooth and introspective track blending R&B and hip-hop with themes of self-worth, healing and personal growth. "Streets Get Cold" which offers an intimate reflection on the aftermath of a breakup through heartfelt lyrics and smooth melodies. And "Mind Games," an intoxicating track in which Waller reflects on life decisions and the importance of following your heart instead of getting caught up in overthinking.
The new release follows Waller's last month's stand alone single "Baron Davis," a hard-hitting track packed with bravado, confidence and unstoppable momentum released alongside a music video filmed in Las Vegas weaving together performance footage with highlights from the NBA player's career. And "In The Valley," a track that chronicles redemption and resilience with a visual shot along California's Big Sur coastline.
Darren Waller Pays Tribute to NBA Legend Baron Davis With New Song
NFL Star Darren Waller Shares 'In The Valley' Video
Darren Waller and JRod Team Up for New Single 'Streets Get Cold'
Darren Waller Shares 'Internal Warfare' Video
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover