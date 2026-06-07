Haylie Davis Streaming New Album 'Wandering Star'

(BHM) Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Haylie Davis releases her coming-of-age debut album, Wandering Star. Brimming with infectious hooks, soaring choruses, and enduring storylines that tug at the heartstrings, Wandering Star sees Davis looking at her life thus - the wins, the losses, the people she has met, and the places she has been.

The album includes such singles as the plaintive cosmic country reverie of "Horns of Time," the luminous, piano-led title track, "Wandering Star," the critically acclaimed "Young Man," the heartfelt ballad, "Country Boy," the gorgeous slice of plush melancholia, "Golden Age," and the folk-leaning "Give Me a Rainbow," most of these songs joined by evocative official music videos streaming now on YouTube.

Recently named to Rolling Stone's influential "The Future 25," Haylie Davis has been hailed for "honoring the classics and chasing her dreams to make music full of radiant Laurel Canyon spirit."

Raised in Northern California and currently based in Los Angeles, Haylie Davis has drawn global attention for her passionate reimagining of classic Laurel Canyon folk-pop, highlighted by her intricate storytelling and remarkable vocal range. Having previously collaborated with like-minded artists such as Drugdealer, Sylvie, Alex Amen, and Sam Burton, Davis now sets forth on her own unique musical journey, fusing euphoric melodies and strikingly original songcraft into an incandescent brand of modern cosmic Americana. Timeless in feeling, yet unmistakably of the moment, Wandering Star affirms Haylie Davis's place in the firmament of today's most singular new artists.

"Even though I feel like I am a part of something, I am doing things my own way," Haylie Davis says. "I've made friends, and I've made enemies; I've gotten lucky, and I've struck out. It's important to remember who you are so you don't get carried away in the era of algorithms and followers.

"I believe everyone has a calling, a whisper in their heart. Deciding to listen to it might feel like an impossible choice, or at least it did for me. It also takes a lot of courage to be a wandering star. To be lost and find the will to keep going is a very difficult thing to do."

Davis recently celebrated the arrival of Wandering Star with a special live performance for Fire Records' SXSW 2026 showcase at Austin, TX's Hotel Vegas. She has now confirmed live appearances in New York and London. Additional dates will be announced soon. Stream the album here

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