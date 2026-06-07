Holly Humberstone re-Imagines Acclaimed Album 'Cruel World'

(2b) Holly Humberstone releases it's a real Cruel World, a strikingly intimate EP that reimagines four standout tracks from her critically acclaimed second album Cruel World. Offering a new perspective on some of the record's most beloved songs, the collection features new versions of "White Noise," "Red Chevy," "Cruel World" and "To Love Somebody."

The release arrives amid a landmark period for Humberstone, including striking performances on "Later... with Jools Holland," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as an appearance on the season one finale of "SNL UK." In April, Humberstone released her album Cruel World via Interscope Records, which has amassed over 83 million streams to date. The new record captures the tension between pain and pleasure, where chaos and acceptance exist side by side. Renowned for her spellbinding songwriting ability, Humberstone has grown into a global force, whose lucid storytelling resonates far beyond her own walls. Entering Cruel World, she escapes into a dark fairytale world of her own making, where childhood relics, monsters and memory collide.

In conjunction, Humberstone will take her lauded live show back on the road for a run of North American tour dates with support from Diva Smith and Leyla Ebrahimi. Kicking off in June, the Cruel World North American Tour includes festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Summerfest and All Things Go Toronto as well as headline performances at Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre, Boston's Paradise Rock Club, DC's 9:30 Club, Chicago's The Vic Theatre, Minneapolis' Varsity Theater, San Francisco's The Fillmore and more. Following the headline run, Humberstone is also set to support Gracie Abrams at Los Angeles' Kia Forum this December.

Listen To/Share It's A Real Cruel World here

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