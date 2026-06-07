Jaz Karis Follows 'Life Is Unfair' With 'Faith'

(MNRK) Rising R&B singer-songwriter Jaz Karis releases her new single "FAITH" today, the second release from her forthcoming EP, Twenty Something, due July 9 via MNRK Music Group.
Where "Life Is Unfair" opened the campaign with sharp wit and a bruised friendship, "FAITH" goes somewhere deeper. The track is an unflinching look at what it costs to keep going in the music industry and the quiet, unwavering Christian belief that carries her through.
Sonically, "FAITH" sits in that rare space where soul music feels both intimate and expansive, in its warmth, restraint, and spiritual depth. The production gives Jaz room to breathe, and the result is one of the most arresting vocals of her career.
"My favourite song to close the project. 'FAITH' touches on a deeper topic and is all about my faith in God and self-belief. The music industry is a difficult space to exist in, and it can feel like a lot of slammed doors in your face and square pegs trying to fit into round holes. I open up and talk about my frustration but also the perseverance I have through my relationship with God which ultimately leads to faith in myself and my music." - Jaz Karis
"FAITH" closes Twenty Something, a six-song collection. The EP traces the full emotional arc of her twenties: nostalgia, friendship loss, heartbreak, and ultimately the conviction that carries her forward. It is her most personal body of work to date and a return to the soulful, live instrumentation-driven sound that first introduced her to audiences worldwide.
Jaz has amassed 240 million global streams and earned MOBO nominations for Best R&B Act for two consecutive years. Her "Safe Flight tour" sold out in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and beyond. She has shared stages with RAYE, Tom Misch, Stonebwoy, Leigh-Anne, and Jacquees, and recently performed at London's Royal Albert Hall supporting Kojey Radical. She is set to appear at the Jazz Cafe Festival on August 2 alongside Ari Lennox, Smino, and Greentea Peng.
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover