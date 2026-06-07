Jaz Karis Follows 'Life Is Unfair' With 'Faith'

(MNRK) Rising R&B singer-songwriter Jaz Karis releases her new single "FAITH" today, the second release from her forthcoming EP, Twenty Something, due July 9 via MNRK Music Group.

Where "Life Is Unfair" opened the campaign with sharp wit and a bruised friendship, "FAITH" goes somewhere deeper. The track is an unflinching look at what it costs to keep going in the music industry and the quiet, unwavering Christian belief that carries her through.

Sonically, "FAITH" sits in that rare space where soul music feels both intimate and expansive, in its warmth, restraint, and spiritual depth. The production gives Jaz room to breathe, and the result is one of the most arresting vocals of her career.

"My favourite song to close the project. 'FAITH' touches on a deeper topic and is all about my faith in God and self-belief. The music industry is a difficult space to exist in, and it can feel like a lot of slammed doors in your face and square pegs trying to fit into round holes. I open up and talk about my frustration but also the perseverance I have through my relationship with God which ultimately leads to faith in myself and my music." - Jaz Karis

"FAITH" closes Twenty Something, a six-song collection. The EP traces the full emotional arc of her twenties: nostalgia, friendship loss, heartbreak, and ultimately the conviction that carries her forward. It is her most personal body of work to date and a return to the soulful, live instrumentation-driven sound that first introduced her to audiences worldwide.

Jaz has amassed 240 million global streams and earned MOBO nominations for Best R&B Act for two consecutive years. Her "Safe Flight tour" sold out in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and beyond. She has shared stages with RAYE, Tom Misch, Stonebwoy, Leigh-Anne, and Jacquees, and recently performed at London's Royal Albert Hall supporting Kojey Radical. She is set to appear at the Jazz Cafe Festival on August 2 alongside Ari Lennox, Smino, and Greentea Peng.

Related Stories

News > Jaz Karis