Malcolm Todd's 'Do That Again' Floods The U.S. Spotify Chart

(Columbia) Malcolm Todd's breakout year continues as his new album Do That Again takes over streaming platforms, with all 13 tracks from the album U.S. Spotify Chart this week while the project rises to #5 on the Apple Music Top 200 Albums Chart. Alongside catalog standout "Earrings," "Sweet Boy", and "Roommates", Malcolm now has 16 songs charting in the U.S., marking one of the biggest streaming moments of his career.

Leading the charge are:

#5 "Earrings

#21 "Difficult Love"

#38 "I Saw Your Face"

#42 "Breathe"

#47 "Free.99"

#48 "Obsessica"

#53 "Malcolm In The Middle"

#55 "Jean Skirt"

#60 "X's & O's"

#74 "Gun To My Head"

#82 "Ain't That The Truth"

#104 "Sweet Boy"

#133 "Roommates"

#114 "Lonely Song"

#143 "Do That Again"

#173 "Good Bye"

The chart sweep marks another major milestone in Malcolm's rapid ascent. Since introducing himself with 2024's Sweet Boy, his audience has continued to grow at an extraordinary pace. The mixtape's standout tracks "Earrings," "Sweet Boy," and "Roommates" have all surged back into Spotify's Top 200 through organic fan rediscovery, while his self-titled debut album Malcolm Todd has amassed more than 859 million global streams to date.

The success follows a banner run for Malcolm, who recently completed his sold-out Wholesome Rockstar Tour, performing to packed crowds across three continents, and made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of "Earrings" and "I Saw Your Face". He delivered standout festival appearances at Camp Flog Gnaw, Pitchfork Paris, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits. He is set to continue that momentum this summer with performances at Outside Lands and Osheaga.

Stream Do That Again now here

Related Stories

Malcolm Todd's 'Do That Again' Floods The U.S. Spotify Chart

Malcolm Todd Streaming His New Album 'Do That Again'

Malcolm Todd Announces 'Do That Again' Album

Watch Malcolm Todd's 'Breathe' Video

News > Malcolm Todd