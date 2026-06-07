Mergui Delivers 'Alien' Visualizer

(BT PR) Pop singer Mergui releases his powerful new single "Alien," out now via REPUBLIC Collective in partnership with Saban Music Partners. Produced by Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, One Direction) and Randall Runyon (Kelly Clarkson, BTS), the track was written by Mergui alongside Shatkin, Bianca "Blush" Atterberry (Demi Lovato, BLACKPINK), and Dewain Whitmore Jr. (Usher, Zara Larsson).

"Alien" is a catchy, heartfelt pop anthem that celebrates individuality, using the metaphor of an alien to embrace what makes us different. Anchored by Mergui's soaring vocals, the track builds to an infectious chorus, where he sings, "Never been good at fitting in, I'd rather be an alien."

The track is deeply personal to Mergui, who has spoken about feeling like a stranger after moving to the U.S. He calls the song "the story of my life," adding: "I've realized that being yourself is the most powerful thing in the world, and I'd rather be an 'alien' than lose my identity just to be accepted. I think people tend to forget how important their uniqueness is, and I'm so happy I finally have the chance to talk about it through this song."

Earlier this year, Mergui released "3 Tears," his first single following his signing to REPUBLIC Collective in partnership with Saban Music Partners, as first reported by Billboard. Written with GRAMMY-winning Amy Allen (Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Timberlake) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Phoebe Bridgers), the track blends emotional pop with modern soul influences and drew praise from Atwood Magazine for his "profound vocal gifts."

The past year marked a breakthrough for Mergui's career. His viral hit "LIVING ROOM" with collaborator maryjo amassed over 10 million streams across platforms and inspired more than 50,000 original TikTok videos. He also released covers of "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Say Something," the latter of which has earned over 15 million streams across platforms. He gained major sync placements on EA Sports FC 26 for his song "Risk It All" and the cult video game The Sims with "Purple Rose." Additional highlights include the release of "Nothing Gold Can Stay" with Zevia and headlining an intimate acoustic tour presented by Sofar Sounds over the summer.

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