Nao Yoshioka & Jamila Woods Team Up With 'Safe Place'

(BHM) Japanese R&B/soul artist Nao Yoshioka releases her new single, "Safe Place," a cross-cultural collaboration with Chicago multi-hyphenate singer and poet Jamila Woods. Produced by Peter CottonTale (Chance the Rapper), the ethereal track is about becoming your own safe place, embracing self-love, self-reliance and the comfort of being complete on your own. The song is featured on Nao Yoshioka's upcoming album self releasing on July 17.

"Safe Place" is a declaration of becoming my own safe place, of being my own greatest ally. It's not easy, but that's exactly why I wanted to take on that challenge and write this song. During a difficult time in my life, I was deeply supported by a line from Jamila Woods' song "Holy": "I'm not lonely, I'm alone, and I'm holy by my own." It reminded me that being alone doesn't necessarily mean being lonely, that there is already something within us that is whole and fulfilled. From those words came the desire to become my own safe place. Having Jamila be part of this song feels like a dream come true. I will fight for myself, and I will take care of myself. This song is my declaration," explains Yoshioka.

Previous self singles include the 90's inspired R&B duet "Pieces of Me" ft. Vietnamese artist Mỹ Anh. "Shadow," a psychedelic, soul duet with neo-soul pioneer Bilal, produced by Corey Bernhard (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), as well as "You Got to Feel It," an assured exploration of emotional honesty featuring saxophonist Braxton Cook and Dutch producer Bnnyhunna, and the meditative, nature-inspired anthem "In The Rain."

The album is a "World Soul Collective," featuring collaborators from Philadelphia, Chicago, Amsterdam, Hanoi, Helsinki, Tokyo and Taipei with sounds spanning neo-soul, indie, R&B, Afrobeats and spiritual jazz. Guests include Bilal, Jamila Woods, Khari Mateen, Keyon Harrold, Peter CottonTale, Devin Morrison, Raphael Devante Sinay, MXXWLL, Sam Wills, Bnnyhunna, Mỹ Anh, Misha and Chien Chien Lu. [Pre-Save Here]

Yoshioka describes the album as a deeply personal body of work exploring identity, acceptance and emotional honesty, "This album is the sound of me finally facing and accepting every part of myself-the hopeful side that chased the light and the hidden side that felt weak or 'never enough. It is about turning that honesty and gratitude toward the people who carried me here into music, without holding anything back."

In 2025, Yoshioka released Philly Soul Sessions Vol. 2, the second installment of her neo-soul live-session style series recorded with local musicians reimagining her catalog. It followed her 2024 studio album, Flow, which featured collaborations with Takuya Kuroda, Melanie Charles, Reuben James, Jarreau Vandal and MXXWLL, and a world tour spanning eleven countries.

Next month, she continues her immersion into Philadelphia's soul community as she begins work on Philly Soul Sessions Vol. 3, further expanding her global, collaborative approach to soul music while continuing to explore themes of introspection and resilience.

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