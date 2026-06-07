Watch Taylor Bickett's 'Driving In The Dark' Video

(CCM) Taylor Bickett is sharing her new single "Driving In The Dark" and its accompanying music video. The latest release from her anticipated debut full-length album Nothing I Can't Undo, out July 17 on If This Then Records, the track captures the reckless intensity of loving someone even when you know it's headed for disaster.
On the songs, Taylor Bickett says: "'Driving In The Dark' tells the story of a couple so intertwined they leave claw marks on each other when it's over. They'd rather hurt each other than be apart. It's like driving with your headlights out, refusing to turn them on even though it's dangerous. Looking back, it's easy to see what a disaster it was. But in the moment, it's all-consuming."
This fall Taylor Bickett will embark on a headline tour in support of Nothing I Can't Undo. The tour will include shows in Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston and more. She recently added shows in Chicago, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more to the itinerary. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.
Taylor Bickett is a storyteller at heart. Hailing from Indiana and now living in Nashville, Tennessee, she has been writing since before she can remember. Taylor's intimate lyricism and outstanding vocal range gracefully overlay organic folk/pop production, creating introspective singer/songwriter tunes that resonate with an entire generation. Her wistful, Gen Z anthem "QUARTER LIFE CRISIS" hit the internet in 2022 and compelled an audience struggling with their newfound adulthood to share their own photos and stories on TikTok soundtracked by her lyrics, "I swear 16 was yesterday, but now I'm closer to 28." The trending audio amassed nearly half a million fan-made videos, including posts from celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Kevin Jonas, and "QUARTER LIFE CRISIS" quickly accumulated over 45 million streams.
Taylor's subsequent 2023 EP, "grown up and lonely," demonstrates her knack for writing honest and unfiltered songs. She kicked off 2024 with her single "I Like Mondays" which resonated with fans when she quickly wrote and posted the song on the 1st of January (a Monday). Her EP "This Isn't Me Missing You" came in the fall of 2024 and she spent time on the road supporting artists like Charlotte Lawrence, Ron Pope and Blu Eyes.
Watch Taylor Bickett's 'The Crime' Video
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