BOYNEXTDOOR Stream Debut Album 'Home'

(The Oriel Company) BOYNEXTDOOR (SUNGHO, RIWOO, JAEHYUN, TAESAN, LEEHAN, and WOONHAK) from KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, a label under HYBE, return with their 1st studio album HOME. The new release looks back on the journey of the "boys next door," revisiting the emotions and memories they've gathered from their trainee days to the present, ultimately arriving at the people, moments, and feelings that have come to define "home."

HOME is built around universally resonant themes like love and separation, youth, growth, and growing pains, spanning a wide emotional spectrum. The album leans into both individual emotions and the group's collective storytelling, making it BOYNEXTDOOR's most personal body of work to date.

For the first time, all six members are credited across the songwriting, expanding their growing artistic involvement and creative evolution. Closely tied to the title, "HOME," the tracks evoke the profound intimacy of a space where one can truly confront and reveal their genuine emotions. Across the album, BOYNEXTDOOR reflect on the experiences, relationships, and emotions that have shaped them, presenting themselves with a new level of honesty and self-awareness.

The lead single "VIRAL," as the title implies, carries the wish for the song to spread further and reach a broader audience. At the same time, it captures the lingering desire to hold onto a relationship that has already slipped away, imagining a song powerful enough to reach someone from the past. This is highlighted in lyrics like "Gonna put my copyright on it," a line that feels uniquely rooted in their identity as self-producing artists. Balancing heartfelt vulnerability with youthful ambition, "VIRAL" channels the group's signature ability to turn familiar emotions into stories that feel both deeply personal and universally relatable.

The performance features tightly synchronized group choreography that amplifies the emotional intensity of the track while maximizing its visual impact. The structure and staging evoke a classic K-pop energy, while keeping BOYNEXTDOOR's identity at its core. The key choreography tied to the track's title adds a clear visual hook, and the routine strategically builds momentum, peaking in the second half of the song with a strong, high-intensity finish.

The music video extends the concept of HOME's themes through cinematic and emotionally charged visuals. The six members roam through stark settings of incinerators, smokestacks, and open fields, with their fragmented memories of the past depicted as smoke, ash, and emptiness. Shifting between reality and dreamlike sequences, BOYNEXTDOOR present a more restrained, mature side of themselves, which shows contrast to the brighter, more playful energy of their earlier releases.

Throughout the album, the tracks navigate through a broad spectrum of emotions. "06070" reflects on the anxiety and anticipation of their pre-debut days and the emotions that followed after finally achieving their dream, while "Forever You" carries messages dedicated to their families. The fan-facing narrative begins with "I Wonder" and continues into "I Wonder, Always," a CD-exclusive six-minute finale that delivers their emotions in their most unfiltered form. "ADIOS!" captures the resolve to let go of lingering feelings and move forward, while "Upside Down" expresses a desire to live each day as if it were the last, without regret. "DIVE" sensually portrays the feeling of falling deeply in love, further broadening the album's emotional landscape.

Notably, "06070," "Forever You," "I Wonder," and "I Wonder, Always (CD Only)" credit the group as a whole rather than individual members, reinforcing a stronger sense of a shared narrative and emotion throughout the album.

BOYNEXTDOOR continue to solidify their position as K-pop's authentic new wave, self-producing everyday stories and turning every stage into their playground. Following their 5th EP The Action, which became their third consecutive million-seller and their fifth straight entry on the Billboard 200, BOYNEXTDOOR will embark on their first-ever world tour, 'BOYNEXTDOOR TOUR 'KNOCK ON Vol. 2,'' this July with 33 shows across 22 cities.

BOYNEXTDOOR's new studio album HOME is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide here.

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