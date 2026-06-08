Malcolm Todd Announces North American Tour

(Orienteer) Following the release of his new album Do That Again, out now via Columbia Records, Malcolm Todd announces his 2026 North American tour.

The tour promoted by Live Nation, kicks off September 2nd in Irving, TX, and will bring Malcolm's high-energy live show to his biggest venues to date across North America, including New York's Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, The Anthem in Washington, DC, The Salt Shed in Chicago, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, and more.

Do That Again is taking over streaming platforms, with all 13 tracks from the album hitting the U.S. Spotify Chart this week while the project rises to #5 on the Apple Music Top 200 Albums Chart alongside catalog standouts "Earrings" "Sweet Boy", and "Roommates." Malcolm now has 16 songs charting in the U.S., marking one of the biggest streaming moments of his career.

Across Do That Again, Malcolm steps into the promise of a fully formed pop star, threading classic pop songwriting through a modern R&B lens with humor, instinct, and meticulous detail holding it all together. Written in the blur after a breakthrough year on the road, the album captures Malcolm in motion: newly untethered, creatively locked in, and suddenly aware that the private moments he writes through are now being sung back by thousands of people.

That connection has already translated into real live demand. Three years ago, Malcolm had never played a show. Last year, he moved 100,000 tickets across three continents in a single touring cycle. Last week, he joined Don Toliver on stage at Madison Square Garden after his RIAA Platinum-certified "Chest Pain (I Love)" took on a second life through Don Toliver's hit song "E85."

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, June 9 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Thursday, June 11 at 10am local time.

PRESALE: To participate in the Malcolm Todd artist presale on Tuesday, June 9 at 10 am local time you must sign up via seated here.

VIP:The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and individual photo op with Malcolm Todd, access to the pre-show Q+A and acoustic performance, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

8/1 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music & Arts festival*

8/8 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival*

9/2 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/3 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

9/5 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

9/9 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium

9/10 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

9/12 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

9/15 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/16 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

9/20 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

9/22 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

9/26 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/28 - Toronto, ON @ History

10/1 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/3 - Nashville, TN @ The Truth

10/4 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

10/6 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/9 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/11 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom =

10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/15 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

10/18 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/19 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/21 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater =

10/24 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

10/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

*Festival Appearance

= Non Live Nation Date

Related Stories

Malcolm Todd's 'Do That Again' Floods The U.S. Spotify Chart

Malcolm Todd Streaming His New Album 'Do That Again'

Malcolm Todd Announces 'Do That Again' Album

Watch Malcolm Todd's 'Breathe' Video

News > Malcolm Todd