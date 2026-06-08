Watch Madonna's 'Confessions II - The Film' Online

(align) Madonna presents CONFESSIONS II - The Film, a new short film directed by TORSO now available on YouTube following an enthusiastic response with multiple ovations during last week's premiere at the 25th Tribeca Film Festival - watch here.

Produced by DIVISION and Powered by Dolce&Gabbana, Maverick and Warner Records, with music direction by Stuart Price, the film offers an immersive cinematic experience accompanying Madonna's forthcoming album Confessions II, through the first six songs: "I Feel So Free," "Good for the Soul," "One Step Away," "Bring Your Love" with Sabrina Carpenter, "Danceteria," and "Read My Lips" with Feid.

CONFESSIONS II - The Film is an ambitious visual work exceeding 10 minutes. It unfolds as a single, continuous piece, weaving together interconnected, music-driven sequences into an immersive cinematic experience. A film that gives physicality to the music, CONFESSIONS II - The Film lives in the tension between control and surrender, between being seen and disappearing into a crowd. Each song unfolds across six chapters, each one a sexy thriller, a dance delusion, an epic fever dream. Like the album, it blurs distinction between tracks, building cosmic narratives that follow a twisted dream logic. It unfolds as a fast-moving portrait of the album's world, capturing its themes of freedom, connection, desire, nightlife and the transcendent power of dance.

The result is a transcendent journey that catapults the viewer through a f***ed-up night out that's remembered not for what happened, but for how it felt. Madonna is ambushed, pursued, and ultimately worshipped by a roving squad of camera-wielding femmes. From the bedroom to the club bathroom, to the car, to the arena, and even into nature, they cruise the many spaces in which music thrives. Inside these sanctuaries, we discover reflections on dualities that have accompanied Madonna's entire career: privacy and publicity, grief and catharsis, intimacy and communion, fandom and collaboration. But everything always returns to the one, hallowed place that started it all: the dance floor.

At the center of the film's nightlife universe is a nod to Danceteria, the legendary New York club that helped shape Madonna's early creative life and career. Kate Moss appears as part of that collective fantasy, an enduring muse of fashion and fearless cool. The scene reimagines the wild, decadent energy of a bygone time while invoking the modern era with a nod to Grindr highlighted, bringing its cast of icons and collaborators into the same dreamlike club world. The scene is a collective fever dream of beautiful chaos, with Arca, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cole Palmer, Debi Mazar, Honey Dijon, Joao Pedro, Richard E. Grant and Shygirl are all fully surrendered to the debauchery alongside the incomparable Kate Moss, whose presence here is pure magic. One of the most beloved figures in fashion, Moss brings her signature electricity to the dance floor, effortlessly at home in the gorgeous mayhem surrounding her. Together this cast of visionaries reimagines the wild, decadent energy of a bygone era, bringing its cast of icons and collaborators into the same glorious, dreamlike club world. The film closes with Lola Leon, who recently debuted her new single "T Shirt" - connecting the throughline of the universes.

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