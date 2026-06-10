Alanis Morissette Announces Limited-Run Residency

(The Oriel Company) Alanis Morissette announces Butterfly with a Machete, a continuation of her sold-out Las Vegas residency from fall 2025. These limited-run shows - happening over four nights at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, November 5, 6, 10, and 11 - are produced, performed, and co-written by Morissette.

Butterfly with a Machete is a confessional and multimedia, multi-disciplinary musical stage play set to her music, blending her songs with storytelling, therapeutic insights, and a radical look at fame and trauma. The show takes the audience through Alanis's own journey from Ottawa to the global stage with the myriad of highs and lows that followed upon becoming one of the most important artists of the last thirty years.

As a cultural icon, she has long embodied the intersection of emotional rawness and philosophical and psychological depth, offering not only catharsis through song but also a roadmap for self-realization and relational healing, all of which are present via the stories she tells in this show. Like her songs, no topic is off-limits in this show: Alanis dives deeply into some of the most harrowing moments of her life, while also shining a massive spotlight on some of the most joyous. Indeed, her experiences throughout the show always point back to the universal struggle of being human, creating unparalleled vulnerability and intimacy amongst everyone in the room. She sings and performs what hurts, what heals, and what's hidden and lost - reclaiming and transmuting and metabolizing it all right in front of us. somehow leaving us feeling less alone.

Presales for the new dates begin on Monday, June 15th via Citi (details below). The artist presale starts on Tuesday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. PT, and the venue and LIve Nation presales begin that day at 12 p.m. local.

Citi is the official card of the Butterfly with a Machete residency. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, June 15 at 7:00 a.m. local time until 10:00 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

General on sale will begin Wednesday, June 17th at 10 a.m. local time.

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