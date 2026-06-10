An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano Intimate Solo Fall Tour Announced

(Press Here) Veteran indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist Andrew McMahon has announced "An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano." The 18-date intimate solo fall tour will launch October 9th in Boston with the first of two nights at City Winery and then travel down the eastern seaboard stopping in New York City for two nights October 15th and 16th as well as Washington, DC, Charlotte, and Orlando, among many other markets, before heading west to Nashville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Houston, and Dallas.

McMahon will then return to his home state of California for shows in Felton, San Francisco, and Solana Beach, where the tour will conclude on November 22nd. Singer-songwriter Ivory Layne will serve as support on all dates.

Camp Wilderness fan club presale begins today (June 9th) at 12pm ET/9am PT. Artist presale will begin Wednesday, June 10th at 10am local time with local presales available Thursday, June 11th at 10am local time. The public on-sale will commence on Friday, June 12th at 10am local time. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Dear Jack Foundation, McMahon's nonprofit charity assisting adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer.

"Coming off two years of big shows and festivals, I've been craving the intimacy of small rooms and the spontaneity that comes with performing solo," shares McMahon. "There's a sense of adventure and chemistry with the crowd that makes every performance feel completely unique. I'm so eager to get out there and be a part of that kind of energy."

For his "Evening With" fall tour dates, McMahon has partnered with CashorTrade, a fan and artist-friendly ticketing platform, to allow fans to transfer tickets to buyers and maintain the face value price he set his tickets at. Andrew has been outspoken against the dangers of the secondary ticketing market. He recently penned an op-ed for the Washington City Paper urging DC to pass the Restricting Egregious Scalping Against Live Entertainment (RESALE) Act (PRESS HERE to read), and was a keynote speaker at SXSW in 2025 for their featured session "Fans Over Fees: Touring in the Age of Secondary Market Greed" alongside his management and agency teams (PRESS HERE to watch). McMahon has also spoken extensively on the topic with CBS Saturday Morning, Business Insider, Pollstar, and Rolling Stone, among others, to use his voice and platform to advocate for change and fairness for fans.

Before he hits the road in the fall alone with just his piano, McMahon is gathering all three of his beloved bands - Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness - and his collection of personal pianos for three special Three Pianos shows in August. The career-spanning marathon concerts take over The Mann Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, August 8, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Friday, August 14, and the brand-new F&M Bank Amphitheater in Long Beach, California on Saturday, August 22. Tickets are on sale now.

In addition, McMahon is hosting the 17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit on November 13th and 14th in Denver with two nights at Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex where he'll be performing music from across his impressive catalog with the Colorado Symphony for his first official symphonic experience. Proceeds from "Strings Attached Featuring Andrew McMahon and the Colorado Symphony" benefit the Dear Jack Foundation, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The November 13th show is already sold out; limited tickets are still available for November 14th. PRESS HERE for tickets.

ANDREW MCMAHON - 2026 TOUR DATES

An Evening with Andrew McMahon

August 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts - SOLD OUT

Three Pianos: An Evening with Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

August 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

An Evening with Andrew McMahon

August 12 - Chicago, IL @ Garcia's - SOLD OUT

Three Pianos: An Evening with Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

August 14 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Three Pianos: An Evening with Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

August 22 - Long Beach, CA @ F&M Bank Amphitheater

An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano

October 9 - Boston, MA @ City Winery

October 10 - Boston, MA @ City Winery

October 11 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

October 13 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

October 15 - New York, NY @ City Winery

October 16 - New York, NY @ City Winery

October 17 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 19 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

October 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

October 22 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

October 23 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery

October 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall *

October 25 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy

November 6 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

November 8 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit

November 13 - Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex - SOLD OUT

November 14 - Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex

An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano

November 20 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

November 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

November 22 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

* tickets on sale Friday, June 19

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