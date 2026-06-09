FROZEN (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Gets Diamond Award

(RIAA) Accolades continued for the newly-minted RIAA Honors' Label Executive of the Year, Disney Music Group President Ken Bunt, who was presented alongside The Walt Disney Company Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer Horacio Gutierrez with a plaque commemorating Diamond album certification for FROZEN (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) following a keynote conversation with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier.

RIAA President & COO Michele Ballantyne, Chief Policy Officer Morna Willens, Mickey Mouse and Caroline Bowman, who portrayed Elsa in the North American Touring production of "Frozen," also joined the milestone celebration of more than 10 million sales and streams in the US alone for the Disney music fans won't let go of on their playlists or screens.

With music and lyrics by award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and score by acclaimed composer Christophe Beck, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen," directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, became the #1 animated film of all time during its release. The Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning film has gone on to become a global sensation with multiple films, shorts and the upcoming "Frozen 3" to be released Fall 2027.

Addressing the executives who guided the release and the crowd, Mitch said, "because of you, the FROZEN soundtrack is now over 10 million certified units! Diamond albums are incredible milestones that only happen when fans actively engage with their favorite music -- and Disney truly knows how to inspire cultural moments like the massive appeal of Frozen that has each of you singing along!"

Acknowledging the rare award, Ken added, "receiving a Diamond certification is a tremendous honor. This achievement reflects the incredible creative talent behind the film and its music, the dedication of so many across Disney who brought it to audiences around the world, and most importantly, the fans whose passion for these songs has made this remarkable milestone possible."

During the National Archives Foundation Spirit of Independence Festival's Stars & Stories event, the executives spoke about the symbiotic relationship between music, visual arts and culture as America salutes 250 years of our shared story. Disney's unique ability to cultivate communities and youth around movies, TV series, artists and theme park experiences relies on creative voices doing that storytelling and the music bridging it all together.

Ken shared, "we were fortunate enough to be in the National Archives Rotunda today, and seeing the Declaration of Independence was a reminder of the importance of Founding Principles. At Disney, creativity, innovation, and exceptional storytelling has been our North Star for over 100 years. It's inspiring to see fans of all ages connecting to Disney's stories and music."

The crowd saw first-hand how behind-the-scenes efforts come to life as Caroline took to the stage for a special performance of 2x Platinum "In Summer" and 11x Platinum "Let It Go" singles from the freshly certified soundtrack. She then took photos with the excited audience who had just been singing along and proving how music connects people from across the country. Mickey Mouse's surprise appearance in new patriotic attire celebrated America's 250th anniversary as fans of all ages gathered in the nation's capital in front of the National Archives, home of the Declaration of Independence.

Throughout the day, visitors also had the opportunity to meet historical reenactors portraying Thomas Jefferson and Abigail Adams; test their civics skills during civics trivia; discover their family roots with Ancestry and create generational memories. National Archives Foundation CEO Patrick Madden welcomed the crowd for the free programming and encouraged them to explore educational activities offered by 10 community partners.

The National Archives Foundation also partnered with RIAA for An Evening with Garth Brooks, the Spirit of Independent Festival's opening night reception and performance to celebrate 250 years of American music and support the important ongoing work of the Foundation to preserve and share America's story.

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