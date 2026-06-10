Neko Case Announces Fall Neon Grey Midnight Green Tour Dates

(ANTI-) Neko Case has shared a new run of 'Neon Grey Midnight Green' tour dates that begin this fall on the East coast and makes its way through the Midwest, including a stop at the legendary Ryman Auditorium, featuring a special lineup.

The tour wraps up with two shows in Case's hometown of Tacoma, Washington with legendary Pacific Northwest artists Girl Trouble and Team Dresch. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 am local time.

Her memoir The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You was released in January last year and reached #5 on The New York Times nonfiction best sellers list. Named one of the best books of the year by Vulture, The Washington Post, The Globe, Apple and NPR, Case was raised "by two dogs and a space heater" in Washington state and the book's vibrant wordplay and unflinching humor were a familiar balm to fans.

Case is also the composer and lyricist for the forthcoming stage adaptation of Thelma & Louise: A New Musical, having been personally selected by original screenwriter Callie Khouri to create the score and songs. The production will make its world premiere this fall at The Young Vic in London, running from September 3 through October 24.

TOUR DATES

Oct 15 - Lexington, MA @ Cary Hall ^

Oct 16 - Rockport, MA @ Shalin Liu Performance Center ^

Oct 18 - Nashua, NH @ Nashua Center for the Arts ^

Oct 19 - Moncton, NB @ Capitol Theatre ^

Oct 20 - Fredericton, NB @ Fredericton Playhouse ^

Oct 22 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House

Oct 23 - Cranston, RI @ The Park Theatre ^

Oct 24 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall ^

Oct 25 - Easton, MD @ Avalon Theatre ^

Oct 27 - Bowling Green, OH @ Cla-Zel Theater ^

Oct 30 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman ^ Neko Case & Friends feat. Jimmie Dale Gilmore and more to be announced

Oct 31 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre ^

Nov 1 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert ^

Nov 2 - Fayetteville, AR @ Walton Arts Center's Baum Walker Hall ^

Nov 4 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom ^

Nov 6 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal ^

Nov 7 - Nelsonville, OH @ EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall ^

Nov 8 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic ^

Nov 11 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom w/ Girl Trouble

Nov 12 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom w/ Team Dresch

^ - with Destroyer (solo)

Related Stories

Young Fresh Fellows Tap Neko Case For 'Destination'

Neko Case Delivering 'Neon Grey Midnight Green' This Friday

Neko Case Shares New Song 'Winchester Mansion of Sound'

Neko Case Plots North American Fall Tour

News > Neko Case