Olivia Rodrigo's New Album To Be Celebrated With Midnight Sales At Nearly 200 Independent Record Stores

(Interscope) Nearly 200 independent record stores across the United States will host special midnight sale events on Thursday, June 11, celebrating the release of Olivia Rodrigo's third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, out June 12 via Geffen Records.

Organized in partnership with Record Store Day, the nationwide celebration marks one of the largest midnight sale events in recent memory and the largest Record Store Day-organized midnight sale in at least a decade.

Participating stores will welcome fans with countdown celebrations, exclusive merchandise, limited-edition collectibles, and special releases available only during the midnight sale event. The initiative reflects Olivia Rodrigo's love of record stores and the communities that support them.

During the rollout of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and lead single "drop dead," she visited Amoeba Music and Supervinyl in Los Angeles, where the stores hosted giveaways for signed copies of the "drop dead" chewing gum pink 7-inch vinyl. The nationwide midnight sale events continue that celebration of independent record stores and the fans who support them.

Fans attending participating stores will be able to purchase:

Standard CD

Standard Vinyl

Indie-Exclusive CD with Poster

Exclusive 7-Inch Vinyl (title to be announced), available only at participating midnight sale stores

Indie-Exclusive Tote Bag

Indie-Exclusive T-Shirt

Indie-Exclusive Color Variant of SOUR

Indie-Exclusive Color Variant of GUTS

Find a participating Record Store Day midnight sale location near you here.

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