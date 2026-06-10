Peter Bjorn and John Announce 'Writer's Block' 20th Anniversary Tour

(The Syndicate) Beloved Swedish indie-pop trio Peter Bjorn and John have announced the Writer's Block 20th Anniversary Tour, a special run of dates in Mexico and the U.S. celebrating two decades of their breakthrough album Writer's Block. The tour kicks off this October and will see the band performing songs from the classic record alongside additional favorites from across their acclaimed catalog.

The announcement follows the band's celebrated return to North American stages in 2025 alongside a Just Like Heaven festival play, their first stateside performances in six years. Following the enthusiastic response from fans last year, Peter Bjorn and John will return this fall for a deeper celebration of the album that helped define a generation of indie music.

Originally released in August 2006, Writer's Block introduced Peter Bjorn and John to audiences around the world and remains one of the defining indie albums of the 2000s. Anchored by the global hit "Young Folks," the album earned widespread critical acclaim, including Pitchfork's coveted "Best New Music" designation, while The Guardian praised the collection as "a delight, from start to finish."

"Young Folks" became one of the most recognizable indie songs of its era, propelled by its instantly memorable whistled melody and enduring presence across film, television, advertising, and popular culture. Twenty years later, both the song and the album continue to resonate with longtime fans and new listeners alike.

More than just an anniversary celebration, the Writer's Block 20th Anniversary Tour offers fans a rare opportunity to experience one of the defining indie albums of the 2000s performed by the band that created it. Alongside Writer's Block favorites, Peter Bjorn and John will also revisit standout moments from their expansive catalog, creating a show that honors both the album's legacy and the band's enduring career.

The tour begins October 10 in Queretaro, Mexico before continuing through the United States with special guest Josh Rouse appearing on all U.S. dates. Artist presales begin Wednesday, June 10 at 10AM local time and run through Thursday, June 11 at 11:59PM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 12 at 10AM local time.

TOUR DATES

Oct. 10 - Queretaro, MX - TBA

Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Pacific Electric*

Oct. 16 - San Diego, CA - Music Box*

Oct. 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios*

Oct. 19 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater*

Oct. 20 - Austin, TX - Mohawk*

Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage*

Oct. 24 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham*

Oct. 25 - Miami, FL - ZeyZey*

*with Josh Rouse

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