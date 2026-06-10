Saint Harison Launching North American Headline Tour

(HRPR) Following the release of his ghosted EP and sold-out show at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, rising R&B artist Saint Harison has announced his North American headline tour.

Starting on September 9 in Minneapolis the tour will bring Saint's acclaimed live show to audiences across North America, with stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Denver and before concluding on September 29 at Los Angeles' iconic Roxy Theatre.

Artist presale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, June 10 at 10am local time, with general on-sale beginning Friday, June 12 at 10am local time.

The announcement arrives as Saint continues to build momentum around ghosted, his deeply personal and critically acclaimed new EP. This week, one of the project's standout singles, "bad," reached No. 1 at U.S. R&B Radio, marking the first chart-topper of Saint's rapidly ascending career. The eight-track project expands the emotional and sonic world he has cultivated over the last several years, blending R&B, soul, indie, doo-wop, and pop influences with the vulnerability, restraint, and emotional clarity that have quickly become hallmarks of his artistry.

Across ghosted, Saint moves through longing, confusion, self-awareness, and acceptance with striking intimacy. From the devastating piano balladry of "white to a wedding" to the sweeping, doo-wop-inspired textures of "daffodil," the project showcases Saint at his most lyrically vulnerable while further cementing his reputation as one of the most compelling new voices in contemporary soul and R&B.

Talking about the ghosted EP, Saint reveals, "I started writing this next project pretty much immediately after 'lost a friend' came out and it feels surreal that this moment has finally come. It's been so important to me to make something that I can love forever and will make me proud for many years to come. I've been able to work with some creatives on this project that six years ago I would have cried if they looked in my direction. I can't wait for you to hear the late nights, the tears, the overthinking, the healing, the spirals, and the growth. It's the most honest I've ever been in my music. Every track feels like a piece of a chapter I had to live through in order to write it."

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

09/09 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

09/11 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

09/12 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI

09/13 - The Great Hall - Toronto, ON

09/15 - Cafe 939 at Berklee - Boston, MA

09/16 - The Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

09/18 - Songbyrd DC - Washington, DC

09/19 - Lounge at World Stage - Philadelphia, PA

09/22 - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA

09/24 - Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX

09/25 - Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

09/27 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

09/29 - Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

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