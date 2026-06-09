Show Me the Body Announces North American Tour and Shares 'Eat For Peace'

(Orienteer) Following the announcement of their 4th studio album, Alone Together, arriving July 10th via Loma Vista Recordings, Show Me the Body announces their North American tour and shares the album's third single, "Eat For Peace."
The band will be taking their infamous live show across 23 North American cities starting in Boston this September. Notably, the band's hometown show at Webster Hall will be the first show without a stage barrier in over a decade.
General on-sale tickets for Show Me the Body's Fall tour will be available starting Friday, June 12th at 10am local time here. In addition to the North American dates, they will also be playing a show at The Cause, London presented by Outbreak on June 30th that will be announced at 9:00am PST (5:00pm BST), and pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 10th.
Additionally, the band announced that they're bringing back their weekly CORPUS Self Defense Training at McCarren Park in Brooklyn from 2 - 4pm every Sunday of June, July, and August, where they'll be filming the sessions to include in their "Eat For Peace" lyric video. The self-defense meetups are open to all, providing a gathering rooted in horizontal skill sharing, teaching people to protect themselves and others, and also build community in resistance in the process.
"'Eat For Peace' is the first song on Alone Together. It's the first message we communicate, one that defines this record as well as who we are "Radical love compels me to fight." It's the credo." - Julian Cashwan Pratt
Alone Together serves as the official follow-up to the band's celebrated 2022 album Trouble The Water, and bears themes of praxis and putting belief into action. Alone Together is not about atmosphere, but about direct communication, a call to galvanize ourselves and the people around us. Working alongside producers Klas Ahlund (Robyn, Ghost) and Kenneth Blume III (Geese, Fcukers), Show Me The Body has recontextualized their core language into something with more focus, urgency, and clarity than ever before. Alone Together is not about atmosphere but about direct communication, a call to galvanize ourselves and the people around us.
Bones of Show Me The Body's fourth full-length album formed first in their Corpus studio, in the basement of the building that also serves as the New York City collective's headquarters and the home in which frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt lives with his young family. Writing the album in the wake of the birth of his daughter. Alone Together brings the band's ethos of resilience in the darkest moments into startling focus, making for the trailblazers' most harrowing and joyous output to date.
Upcoming Live Dates
6/19 - Warsaw, PL @ Summer Punch Festival
6/20 - Bratislava, SK @ Pink Whale
6/21 - Piacenza, IT @ Low L Fest
6/23 - Stuttgard, DE @ Im Wizemann Club
6/24 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
6/25 - Zurich, CH @ Exil
6/26 - Hautesville, CH @ Abyss Fest
6/27 - Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
6/30 - London, UK @ The Cause w/ Outbreak
8/13 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Vodafone Paredes de Coura
8/15 - Prague, CZ @ Bike Jesus
8/16 - Vienna, AT @ Metastadt Open Air w/ Deftones
8/17 - Budapest, HU @ Turbina
8/19 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Kesselhaus w/ Deafheaven
8/20 - Munster, DE @ Sputnikhalle w/ Deafheaven
8/21 - Nijmege, NE @ Doornroosje w/ Deafheaven
8/22 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
8/23 - London, UK @ All Points East
8/24 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio w/ Deafheaven
8/25 - Stockholm, SE @ Slatkyrkan w/ Deafheaven
8/26 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall w/ Deafheaven
North American Live Dates
w/ support from Whispers, JIVEBOMB, holder
* = Lip Critic
9/15 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
9/16 - Toronto, ON @ East End United Basement
9/17 - Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery
9/18 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
9/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
9/22 - Kansas City, MO @ Idle Free
9/23 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
9/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Grey Witch
9/27 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
9/28 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
9/30 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/01 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers
10/03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
10/04 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
10/07 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/09 - Birmingham, AL @ Workplay
10/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/11 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
10/12 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
10/15 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *
Show Me the Body Announce 'Alone Together' Album
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