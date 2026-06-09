SIENNA SPIRO Announces The My House Tour

(Capitol) SIENNA SPIRO announces the "My House" tour, including an extensive North American fall run followed by dates in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Europe. Ticket presales begin Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time, while public on-sale starts Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m. local HERE. SIENNA's highly anticipated debut album, Visitor, arrives July 3 on Capitol Records.

After seeing her inaugural U.S. tour sell out within seconds last year, SIENNA is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange in North America to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster will be non-transferable and can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value. New York, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, Utah, and Connecticut have state laws that prevent resale restrictions. In those states, tickets can be transferred, but Ticketmaster will still honor SIENNA's terms by keeping resale prices at face value on its site.

Said SIENNA, "I truly can't wait for this tour. This is the biggest I've ever done and we're going to perform in places I've never been before! I'm so excited to see you all and sing the songs from Visitor with you."

Following stateside festival stops including Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz, Outside Lands, All Things Go, and Austin City Limits, SIENNA kicks off The My House Tour on October 13 at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium. She then plays cities including Atlanta, D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and more, before wrapping up on November 10 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. She's also returning to San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre, where she joined Sam Smith in March for a surprise duet of her hit "Die On This Hill".

The tour news arrives as SIENNA covers the June/July issue of Rolling Stone UK, and follows a series of overseas dates where she debuted a striking yet cozy stage setup including plush curtains, carpeted floors, vintage audio equipment, lamps, and vinyl records - get a glimpse, and preview her unreleased song "My House," HERE. The spring U.S. leg of that same tour stirred up rave reviews, including from Variety, who dubbed SIENNA "one of the greatest voices of her generation" and Los Angeles Times, who professed that her voice, "might be the most impressive instrument to come out of England since Adele emerged nearly two decades ago."

Just last week, SIENNA released the official music video for her enthralling single "The Visitor." Written and produced by SIENNA with Omer Fedi (SZA, Lil Nas X) and Michael Pollack (Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus), the song draws its power from a spellbinding vocal recorded in one take, lyrics that cut to the bone, and a 20-piece string orchestra led and arranged by Academy Award-winner Peter Rotter (Oppenheimer, The Last Repair Shop). While SIENNA's poetry and the video nod to matters of the heart, by the song's end, we sense that she's singing about something more: a strong awareness of impermanence - of things ending and people leaving - that can quickly turn into paralyzing fear. That sentiment is the driving force behind the concept that powers Visitor, the album.

Of course, SIENNA is very much here to stay. Her music has amassed over 1.2 billion global streams so far and, in late March, she had a trio of singles climbing the Hot 100 all at once: "The Visitor" (which so far peaked at #43), heartwrenching UK Platinum smash "Die On This Hill" (#19), and the enduring "You Stole The Show" (#55). All three are set to appear on Visitor, which was executive produced by Fedi with additional production from an elite crew including Blake Slatkin, Yakob, and Pollack, plus composers like Larry Gold (Al Green, Silk Sonic) and Rotter. SIENNA and her hand-picked collaborators brought her vision to life in an array of legendary spaces like Electric Lady Studios in New York, Abbey Road Studios in London, and Valentine Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

SIENNA SPIRO North American Tour Dates

Aug 01 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Aug 02 - Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

Aug 08 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Sep 26 - Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Festival

Sep 27 - Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

Oct 10 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 13 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Oct 16 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Oct 18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct 23 - Montreal, QC, Canada @ L'Olympia

Oct 25 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ HISTORY

Oct 27 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Oct 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Oct 30 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Oct 31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Nov 02 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Nov 04 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre

Nov 05 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre

Nov 07 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov 09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro

Nov 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Asia / Australia / New Zealand

Jan 04 - Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu PIT

Jan 07 - Seoul, South Korea - Myunghwa Live Hall

Jan 09 - Manila, Philippines - New Frontier Theater

Jan 11 - Singapore - Capitol Theatre

Jan 16 - Perth, WA, Australia - Fremantle Arts Centre

Jan 19 - Melbourne, VIC, Australia - Festival Hall

Jan 22 - Sydney, NSW, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

Jan 25 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia - The Fortitude Music Hall

Jan 27 - Auckland, New Zealand - Auckland Town Hall

UK / Europe

Feb 22 - Edinburgh, UK - Corn Exchange

March 01 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

March 04 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

March 05 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

March 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Gashouder

March 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

March 18 -Cologne, Germany - Palladium

March 21 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

March 24 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

March 27 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

March 29 - Barcelona, Spain - Paral·lel 62

March 30 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

June 15 - Dublin, Ireland - Fairview Park

Related Stories

Watch Sienna Spiro's 'The Visitor' Video

Sienna Spiro Shares Trailer For Debut Album 'Visitor

Sienna Spiro Lands Three Songs On The Billboard Hot 100

Sam Smith Does Surprise Duet With Sienna Spiro

News > SIENNA SPIRO