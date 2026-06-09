(Capitol) SIENNA SPIRO announces the "My House" tour, including an extensive North American fall run followed by dates in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Europe. Ticket presales begin Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time, while public on-sale starts Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m. local HERE. SIENNA's highly anticipated debut album, Visitor, arrives July 3 on Capitol Records.
After seeing her inaugural U.S. tour sell out within seconds last year, SIENNA is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange in North America to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster will be non-transferable and can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value. New York, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, Utah, and Connecticut have state laws that prevent resale restrictions. In those states, tickets can be transferred, but Ticketmaster will still honor SIENNA's terms by keeping resale prices at face value on its site.
Said SIENNA, "I truly can't wait for this tour. This is the biggest I've ever done and we're going to perform in places I've never been before! I'm so excited to see you all and sing the songs from Visitor with you."
Following stateside festival stops including Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz, Outside Lands, All Things Go, and Austin City Limits, SIENNA kicks off The My House Tour on October 13 at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium. She then plays cities including Atlanta, D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and more, before wrapping up on November 10 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. She's also returning to San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre, where she joined Sam Smith in March for a surprise duet of her hit "Die On This Hill".
The tour news arrives as SIENNA covers the June/July issue of Rolling Stone UK, and follows a series of overseas dates where she debuted a striking yet cozy stage setup including plush curtains, carpeted floors, vintage audio equipment, lamps, and vinyl records - get a glimpse, and preview her unreleased song "My House," HERE. The spring U.S. leg of that same tour stirred up rave reviews, including from Variety, who dubbed SIENNA "one of the greatest voices of her generation" and Los Angeles Times, who professed that her voice, "might be the most impressive instrument to come out of England since Adele emerged nearly two decades ago."
Just last week, SIENNA released the official music video for her enthralling single "The Visitor." Written and produced by SIENNA with Omer Fedi (SZA, Lil Nas X) and Michael Pollack (Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus), the song draws its power from a spellbinding vocal recorded in one take, lyrics that cut to the bone, and a 20-piece string orchestra led and arranged by Academy Award-winner Peter Rotter (Oppenheimer, The Last Repair Shop). While SIENNA's poetry and the video nod to matters of the heart, by the song's end, we sense that she's singing about something more: a strong awareness of impermanence - of things ending and people leaving - that can quickly turn into paralyzing fear. That sentiment is the driving force behind the concept that powers Visitor, the album.
Of course, SIENNA is very much here to stay. Her music has amassed over 1.2 billion global streams so far and, in late March, she had a trio of singles climbing the Hot 100 all at once: "The Visitor" (which so far peaked at #43), heartwrenching UK Platinum smash "Die On This Hill" (#19), and the enduring "You Stole The Show" (#55). All three are set to appear on Visitor, which was executive produced by Fedi with additional production from an elite crew including Blake Slatkin, Yakob, and Pollack, plus composers like Larry Gold (Al Green, Silk Sonic) and Rotter. SIENNA and her hand-picked collaborators brought her vision to life in an array of legendary spaces like Electric Lady Studios in New York, Abbey Road Studios in London, and Valentine Recording Studios in Los Angeles.
SIENNA SPIRO North American Tour Dates
Aug 01 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
Aug 02 - Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
Aug 08 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
Sep 26 - Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Festival
Sep 27 - Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
Oct 10 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
Oct 13 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Oct 16 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Oct 18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Oct 23 - Montreal, QC, Canada @ L'Olympia
Oct 25 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ HISTORY
Oct 27 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Oct 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Oct 30 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Oct 31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Nov 02 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Nov 04 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre
Nov 05 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre
Nov 07 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Nov 09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro
Nov 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Asia / Australia / New Zealand
Jan 04 - Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu PIT
Jan 07 - Seoul, South Korea - Myunghwa Live Hall
Jan 09 - Manila, Philippines - New Frontier Theater
Jan 11 - Singapore - Capitol Theatre
Jan 16 - Perth, WA, Australia - Fremantle Arts Centre
Jan 19 - Melbourne, VIC, Australia - Festival Hall
Jan 22 - Sydney, NSW, Australia - Hordern Pavilion
Jan 25 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia - The Fortitude Music Hall
Jan 27 - Auckland, New Zealand - Auckland Town Hall
UK / Europe
Feb 22 - Edinburgh, UK - Corn Exchange
March 01 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
March 04 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
March 05 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
March 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Gashouder
March 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
March 18 -Cologne, Germany - Palladium
March 21 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
March 24 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
March 27 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
March 29 - Barcelona, Spain - Paral·lel 62
March 30 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
June 15 - Dublin, Ireland - Fairview Park
Watch Sienna Spiro's 'The Visitor' Video
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