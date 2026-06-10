Watch mgk and Wiz Khalifa's 'Passport' Video

(IC) mgk and Wiz Khalifa return with the official music video for "passport," produced by mgk, SlimXX, BazeXX, and No Love For The Middle Child. The visual is the latest release from their collaborative mixtape, blog era boyz.

Shot by Sam Cahill and Daniel Kelly, the video captures the carefree spirit that runs throughout the project. The visual follows Wiz Khalifa and mgk as they spend time together on a tennis court, kick back at a pool party, and share candid moments from life on the road. Blending performance footage with behind-the-scenes clips from their ongoing tour, the video offers fans an authentic look at the friendship and chemistry that helped inspire blog era boyz.

One of the mixtape's most laid-back and infectious records, "passport" showcases the duo's ability to turn everyday experiences into feel-good anthems. The track's easygoing production and effortless vibes embody the freedom, spontaneity, and lifestyle that have become trademarks of both artists throughout their careers.

Released earlier this month, blog era boyz reunites two artists whose careers were shaped by the internet mixtape era. Produced by E. Dan, Isaac Dan, Sledgren, SlimXX, BazeXX, and No Love For The Middle Child, the nine-track project blends stoner rap, melodic experimentation, and reflective storytelling across standout records including "family > everything," "girl next door," "everything tatted," and "passport."

The video arrives as Wiz Khalifa and mgk continue their highly anticipated lost americana Tour, bringing the project directly to fans across North America. The run has become a celebration of the duo's shared history, longtime friendship, and the music that helped define a generation of internet-era rap fans.

For Wiz Khalifa, blog era boyz adds another chapter to a career that includes classics such as Kush & Orange Juice and Rolling Papers, while mgk continues to build on a catalog defined by reinvention and artistic freedom. Together, the pair have created a project that honors their roots while embracing the next phase of their creative journey.

blog era boyz Tracklist

family > everything

everything tatted

MPH

fill my pockets

girl next door

stoned

passport

grind everyday

fiberglass

Remaining lost americana North American Tour Dates

June 9 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 10 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 12 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

June 13 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 14 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 16 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

June 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 20 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 22 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

June 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater

June 26 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 27 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

June 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 30 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 1 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

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