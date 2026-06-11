Caribbean Music Awards Nominees Announced

(TTB) The countdown begins as the Caribbean Music Awards returns for its highly anticipated fourth annual celebration, delivering its most expansive and electrifying edition yet, spotlighting the artists, songs, and cultural innovators shaping the global sound of Caribbean music. Additional details about the event and date will be announced soon.

This year marks a major milestone with over 250 nominees across more than 40 categories, reflecting the rapid global rise, diversity, and creative expansion of Caribbean music. Voting officially opens today, June 10, 2026, and will remain open through August 10, 2026, giving fans worldwide an extended opportunity to support their favorite artists, songs, and cultural icons.

Building on its commitment to cultural expansion and genre inclusivity, the Awards introduces a powerful slate of nine new and expanded categories spotlighting Dennery Artist and Song of the Year, Zess Song of the Year, Konpa Song of the Year, Chutney Soca Artist and Song of the Year, Jab Artist and Song of the Year, and French Caribbean Song of the Year. These additions further solidify the Caribbean Music Awards as the most comprehensive platform celebrating the full spectrum of Caribbean sound.

This year's nominations tell a defining story of a rapidly evolving musical landscape driven by collaboration, genre-fluidity, and global crossover success. Leading the artist field is Lady Lava, who emerges as the most nominated artist with nine nominations, reflecting her rare cross-genre presence across Soca, Zess, Chutney Soca, and performance categories.

Close behind is a tightly packed group of dominant forces shaping the year's soundscape, with Ayetian, Machel Montano, and V'ghn each securing seven nominations, underscoring their wide-ranging impact across Dancehall, Soca, and collaboration-heavy categories. Shenseea and Skillibeng follow with six nominations each, while Masicka,Popcaan, Valiant, Vybz Kartel, and Yung Bredda each earn five nominations, reinforcing the continued global dominance and cultural influence of Dancehall and Soca's leading voices.

A strong second tier of consistent contenders also emerges with Full Blown, Jesse Royal, Joe Dwet File, Kes, Lila Ike, Lola Doll, Mical Teja, Mikado, and Voice, each earning four nominations, highlighting the depth and competitive balance across genres including Reggae, Soca, Konpa, Zess, and French Caribbean music.

On the song side, "Shake It to the Max (Fly) Remix" by Moliy, Skillibeng, Shenseea & Silent Addy leads the 2026 field as the most nominated song of the year, earning three nominations across multiple categories, the highest total for any single track. Its cross-category strength highlights its broad cultural reach across Dancehall, collaboration, and visual recognition, cementing it as one of the defining records of the year.

Following closely, a group of standout records each earned multiple nominations across the field, including "Wah Yo Deh Pon," "Passenger Princess," "Jab Decisions," and "4 Kampe II." Together, these tracks represent a strong tier of nominations and reflect a year defined by collaboration, genre fusion, and regional crossover success.

From Soca and Dancehall to Reggae, Konpa, Chutney, Zess, Dennery, and beyond, the Caribbean Music Awards continues to stand as more than an awards ceremony. It is a global cultural movement celebrating the heartbeat, innovation, and worldwide resonance of Caribbean music. The platform amplifies both established icons and emerging voices, connecting Caribbean culture to audiences across the world through sound, storytelling, and shared identity.

Building on the momentum of last year's ceremony, an historic edition that premiered on BET for the first time and marked a major breakthrough moment for the Awards on global television, the Caribbean Music Awards continues its rapid rise as a premier international platform for Caribbean excellence. That milestone broadcast expanded the Awards' global reach and firmly established it as a cultural force recognized far beyond the region.

CARIBBEAN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATIONS 2026 LIST: NOMINEES BY CATEGORY

People's Choice Award

Alkaline

Dexta Daps

Kes

Lady Lava

Shenseea

Vybz Kartel

Voice

Yung Bredda

French Caribbean - Artist of the Year

Aya Nakamura

Bamby

Blaiz Fayah

Joe Dwet File

Kalash

Maureen

Meryl

Mikado

French Caribbean - Song of the Year

"Baddies" - Aya Nakamura

"Batche a Boy" - Kryssy

"Coco Chanel" - Meryl & EVA

"Kaddryo" - Kalash & Sleazy Stereo

"Menti" - N'Ken & Mikado

"Ouba" - 1T1 & Theomaa

"Shotta Confessions" - Meryl & N'Ken

"Up and Down" - Kryssy & Foxii

Reggae - Album of the Year

BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi

Exile - Chronixx

Feeling Irie - Glen Washington

God and I - I-Octane

Jamdown - Sanchez

No Place Like Home - Jesse Royal

Treasure Self Love - Lila Ike

Weekend Dude - Duane Stephenson

Reggae - Song of the Year

"Big 45" - Protoje

"Good Music" - Anthony B

"Jamaica Strong" - Aiesha

"So High" - Jesse Royal & Agent Sasco

"The Door" - Zion Marley

"Til A Mawnin" - Shaggy & Sting

"Wife and Sweetheart" - Christopher MartinMale

Male Reggae - Artist of the Year

Beres Hammond

Buju Banton

Christopher Martin

Chronixx

Damian Marley

Romain Virgo

Shaggy

Tarrus Riley

Female Reggae - Artist of the Year

Alaine

Etana

Koffee

Lila Ike

Queen Omega

Sevana

Tanya Stephens

Tessanne Chin

Reggae - Impact Award

Aiesha

Jah9

Joby Jay

Keznamdi

Ras-I

Royal Blu

Sevana

Reggae - Best New Artist

Cholita

Khalia

Nesta

Rani Rastaciti

Rik Jam

Yeza

Zagga

Reggae - Collaboration of the Year

Etana, Beenie Man & Kemar McGregor - "Guide Over Us"

Friends Only, Jesse Royal, MediSun & Beres Hammond - "Born in Jamaica"

Jesse Royal & Agent Sasco - "So High"

Lila Ike & Masicka - "Romantic"

Lila Ike & Protoje - "All Over the World"

Shaggy & Sting - "Til A Mawnin"

Tyla & Sean Paul - "Push 2 Start (Remix)"

Dancehall - Album of the Year

Her Name Is Love - Masicka

Nothing Without God - Popcaan

Pieces of Me - 450

Prove Them Wrong - Valiant

Saint - Prince Swanny

The Impact - Armanii

Viking - Vybz Kartel

From Ding Dong to World Ding - Ding Dong

Dancehall - Song of the Year

"BBB (Snapchat)" - Armanii

"G.A.D" - Jada Kingdom

"God Is the Greatest" - Vybz Kartel

"Passenger Princess (Story Book Riddim)" - Valiant

"Rich Sex (Story Book Riddim)" - Masicka

"Shake It to the Max (Remix)" - Moliy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

"Wah Yo Deh Pon" - Ayetian & Govana

"WYFL" - Skippa

Female Dancehall - Artist of the Year

Jada Kingdom

Shaneil Muir

Shenseea

Spice

Stalk Ashley

Vanessa Bling

Male Dancehall - Artist of the Year

450

Alkaline

Armanii

Ayetian

Masicka

Popcaan

Valiant

Vybz Kartel

Dancehall - Performer of the Year

Dexta Daps

Ding Dong

Skillibeng

Popcaan

Shenseea

Skeng

Spice

Valiant

Dancehall - Impact Award

Ayetian

D'yani

Kman 6ixx

Malie Donn

Nigy Boy

Rajah Wild

Skippa

Stalk Ashley

Dancehall - Collaboration of the Year

Ayetian & Govana - "Wah Yo Deh Pon"

Ayetian & Skillibeng - "Tip (Remix)"

Ding Dong & Vanessa Bling - "Glory"

Moliy, Shenseea & Skillibeng - "Shake It to the Max (Fly) [Remix]"

Popcaan & Chronic Law - "Kick It Wid Myself"

Skillibeng & Vybz Kartel - "New Gear"

Dancehall - Best New Artist

Ayetian

Jamal

Khandi Brawling

Likkle Addi

Najeeriii

Nhance

Skippa

Dancehall - Video of the Year

"Shake It to the Max (Fly) [Remix]" - Moliy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

"Pretty Crew" - Popcaan

"Passenger Princess" - Valiant

"Pretty Rockstar" - Kraff

"Rich Sex" - Masicka

"Waste Har Time" - Aidonia

Male Soca - Artist of the Year

Bunji Garlin

Full Blown

Kes

Machel Montano

Mical Teja

V'ghn

Voice

Yung Bredda

Soca - Song of the Year

"Carry It" - Bunji Garlin

"Cocoa Tea" - Kes

"Dansa" - Klassik Frescobar

"Good Spirits" - Full Blown

"Jab Decisions" - V'ghn & Terra D Governor

"Pardy" - Machel Montano

"Take Me Home" - Freetown Collective

"The Greatest Bend Over" - Yung Bredda

Soca - Performer of the Year

Kes

Lady Lava

Machel Montano

Mr. Killa

Nadia Batson

Patrice Roberts

V'ghn

Voice

Soca - Collaboration of the Year

Machel Montano & Ayetian - "Truth & Balance"

Machel Montano & Davido - "Fling It Up"

Skinny Fabulous, Travis World & Suhrawh - "Can You Bend"

Trinidad Killa & Nicki Minaj - "Eskimo"

V'ghn & Terra D Governor - "Jab Decisions"

Voice & Bunji Garlin - "Flatten"

GBM & Nailah Blackman - "Tay Lay Lay"

Soca - Impact Award

Coutain

Freetown Collective

Full Blown

Lady Lava

Mical Teja

Star Martin

Trinidad Killa

V'ghn

Soca - Video of the Year

Full Blown - "Good Spirits"

Machel Montano - "Pardy"

Nadia Batson - "Pieces"

Patrice Roberts - "Rock So"

Mical Teja - "Last Train"

Mical Teja - "Home"

Coutain x Tano - "Jamtown"

Soca - Best New Artist

Omaiah Hall

Coutain

Aaron Duncan

Kisha Kay

RAE

Imani Ray

Christo

Hunter

Female Soca - Artist of the Year

Anika Berry

Fay-Ann Lyons

Lady Lava

Nadia Batson

Nailah Blackman

Patrice Roberts

Faith Callender

Konpa - Artist of the Year

Harmonik

Joe Dwet File

Kai

T-Vice

Vayb

Rutshelle

Konpa - Song of the Year

"4 Kampe II (Remix)" - Joe Dwet File & Burna Boy

"Bezwen Ou" - Fridayy & Joe Dwet File

"Ban'm Tout Afe'm" - Harmonik & Kenny Haiti

"Can't Get Over You" - Rutshelle Guillaume

"Ti Manmi" - L-Won

"Kimoun Ou Ye" - Teddy Hashtag & L-Won

"Pye Sou Kou" - Charlin Bato

"500% Gouyad" - Deejay MJ, ColMix & DDKeyz

Bouyon - Artist of the Year

1T1

BRG Hollywood

Dirty Dawg Pudaz

Asa Bantan

Mr. Ridge

Reo

Shelly & Signal Band

Trilla G

Bouyon - Song of the Year

"Bouwey" - 1T1 ft. Theomaa

"Bye to the Old Me" - Shelly & Signal Band

"La Vie Doux" - Reo & Tehilah

"Put That on That" - Khallion

"Se Miimii" - Miimii

"Shake Something" - Dirty Dawg Pudaz

"Take Me as I Am" - Trilla G

"Time 2 Grind" - BRG Hollywood

Dennery - Artist of the Year

Blackboy

Deejay ASAP

Dezral

Jardel

Mighty

Nerdy

Umpa

Dennery - Song of the Year

"Clap" - Blackboy

"Dansa" - Klassik Frescobar

"Freak Out" - Hollywood HP & Ricky T

"Life of Party" - Pimp Juice

"Nuh Nuh" - Mighty & Mikado

"Pain Killer" - Umpa & Mikado

"The Car" - Dezral & Jardel

Toko Doak" - Natoxie & Deejay Asap

Zess - Artist of the Year

Father Phillis

Lady Lava

Lola Doll

Nelly Cottoy

Sackie

Tempa

Trinidad Killa

Yung Bredda

Zess - Song of the Year

"All Riders" - Tempa

"Bob the Builder" - Lady Lava

"Come Downstairs" - Lola Doll

"It Pinching" - Lola Doll

"Send It Up" - Lola Doll, Shawn Storm & Lady Lava

"So D Badness Go" - Sackie & Selecta Gas

"Who Studying You" - Sackie

Jab - Artist of the Year

Capital Jab

Dred Lion

Jab King

Khalifah

Lil Kerry

Muddy

Tallpree

V'ghn

Jab - Song of the Year

"Bury All" - Lil Kerry

"Capital Anthem" - Dirty Dog & Capital Jab

"Do for Do" - Tallpree & Smokie

"Doh Come for Dah" - Dash

"Grease It" - Dred Lion

"Jab Decisions" - V'ghn & Terra

"Payroll Xpert" - Muddy

"Same Boat" - Khalifah, MC Straker & Greg Boss

Caribbean Fusion - Artist of the Year

ChillBill

Freetown Collective

Jimmy October

Mickael Marabou

Monea

Naïka

Skip Marley

Umpa

Latin Caribbean - Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

El Alfa

Jey One

Kruziano

La Pana

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Shakira

Female International DJ of the Year

DJ Ana

DJ Bambii

DJ Charlotte

DJ Lady Drea

DJ Nikki Z

DJ Nunu

DJ One Gyal Army

DJ Primadonna

DJ Tash

DJ Vybz Empress

Male International DJ of the Year

Dee Jay Punz & Selectah Renzo

DJ Avalanche

DJ Kevin Crown

DJ Puffy

DJ Osocity

DJ Ovadose

DJ Private Ryan

DJ Ricky Platinum

DJ Stakz

DJ Travis

Music Festival of the Year

Barbados Reggae Weekend

Dream Weekend

Reggae Land

Reggae Sumfest

Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival

SANDZ Caribbean Music Festival

St. Kitts Music Festival

Music Event of the Year

"Artform" - Nadia Batson

"Bayo" - Michael Brun

Brunch and Soca

"I Am Woman" - Patrice Roberts

"Reggae Fest: The Return of Bounty Killer" - Barclays Center

"Reggae Fest" - Vybz Kartel at Barclays Center

Rise & Toast

Soca Brainwash

Stink & Dutty

Music Cruise of the Year

Epic Carnival Cruise

Feteopia Cruise

JamRock Cruise

Love & Harmony Cruise

UberSoca Cruise

Chutney Soca Artist of the Year

Drupatee

Ki and The Band

Rasika Dindial

Ravi B

Raymond Ramnarine

Tony Cuttz

Vanita Willie

Vicadi Singh

Chutney Soca Song of the Year

"Celebrate Life" - Vicadi Singh

"Cya Pick" - Ravi B & Lady Lava

"Hot" - Ravi B & Yung Bredda

"Loan" - Ki and The Band

"More Gari (Remix)" - Ashni Matadin & Raymond Ramnarine

"Pepper Vine" - Machel Montano, Lady Lava, DJ Private Ryan, Drupatee & Jus Now

"Pong D Damadol" - Rasika Dindial

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