Caribbean Music Awards Nominees Announced

(TTB) The countdown begins as the Caribbean Music Awards returns for its highly anticipated fourth annual celebration, delivering its most expansive and electrifying edition yet, spotlighting the artists, songs, and cultural innovators shaping the global sound of Caribbean music. Additional details about the event and date will be announced soon.
This year marks a major milestone with over 250 nominees across more than 40 categories, reflecting the rapid global rise, diversity, and creative expansion of Caribbean music. Voting officially opens today, June 10, 2026, and will remain open through August 10, 2026, giving fans worldwide an extended opportunity to support their favorite artists, songs, and cultural icons.
Building on its commitment to cultural expansion and genre inclusivity, the Awards introduces a powerful slate of nine new and expanded categories spotlighting Dennery Artist and Song of the Year, Zess Song of the Year, Konpa Song of the Year, Chutney Soca Artist and Song of the Year, Jab Artist and Song of the Year, and French Caribbean Song of the Year. These additions further solidify the Caribbean Music Awards as the most comprehensive platform celebrating the full spectrum of Caribbean sound.
This year's nominations tell a defining story of a rapidly evolving musical landscape driven by collaboration, genre-fluidity, and global crossover success. Leading the artist field is Lady Lava, who emerges as the most nominated artist with nine nominations, reflecting her rare cross-genre presence across Soca, Zess, Chutney Soca, and performance categories.
Close behind is a tightly packed group of dominant forces shaping the year's soundscape, with Ayetian, Machel Montano, and V'ghn each securing seven nominations, underscoring their wide-ranging impact across Dancehall, Soca, and collaboration-heavy categories. Shenseea and Skillibeng follow with six nominations each, while Masicka,Popcaan, Valiant, Vybz Kartel, and Yung Bredda each earn five nominations, reinforcing the continued global dominance and cultural influence of Dancehall and Soca's leading voices.
A strong second tier of consistent contenders also emerges with Full Blown, Jesse Royal, Joe Dwet File, Kes, Lila Ike, Lola Doll, Mical Teja, Mikado, and Voice, each earning four nominations, highlighting the depth and competitive balance across genres including Reggae, Soca, Konpa, Zess, and French Caribbean music.
On the song side, "Shake It to the Max (Fly) Remix" by Moliy, Skillibeng, Shenseea & Silent Addy leads the 2026 field as the most nominated song of the year, earning three nominations across multiple categories, the highest total for any single track. Its cross-category strength highlights its broad cultural reach across Dancehall, collaboration, and visual recognition, cementing it as one of the defining records of the year.
Following closely, a group of standout records each earned multiple nominations across the field, including "Wah Yo Deh Pon," "Passenger Princess," "Jab Decisions," and "4 Kampe II." Together, these tracks represent a strong tier of nominations and reflect a year defined by collaboration, genre fusion, and regional crossover success.
From Soca and Dancehall to Reggae, Konpa, Chutney, Zess, Dennery, and beyond, the Caribbean Music Awards continues to stand as more than an awards ceremony. It is a global cultural movement celebrating the heartbeat, innovation, and worldwide resonance of Caribbean music. The platform amplifies both established icons and emerging voices, connecting Caribbean culture to audiences across the world through sound, storytelling, and shared identity.
Building on the momentum of last year's ceremony, an historic edition that premiered on BET for the first time and marked a major breakthrough moment for the Awards on global television, the Caribbean Music Awards continues its rapid rise as a premier international platform for Caribbean excellence. That milestone broadcast expanded the Awards' global reach and firmly established it as a cultural force recognized far beyond the region.
CARIBBEAN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATIONS 2026 LIST: NOMINEES BY CATEGORY
People's Choice Award
Alkaline
Dexta Daps
Kes
Lady Lava
Shenseea
Vybz Kartel
Voice
Yung Bredda
French Caribbean - Artist of the Year
Aya Nakamura
Bamby
Blaiz Fayah
Joe Dwet File
Kalash
Maureen
Meryl
Mikado
French Caribbean - Song of the Year
"Baddies" - Aya Nakamura
"Batche a Boy" - Kryssy
"Coco Chanel" - Meryl & EVA
"Kaddryo" - Kalash & Sleazy Stereo
"Menti" - N'Ken & Mikado
"Ouba" - 1T1 & Theomaa
"Shotta Confessions" - Meryl & N'Ken
"Up and Down" - Kryssy & Foxii
Reggae - Album of the Year
BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi
Exile - Chronixx
Feeling Irie - Glen Washington
God and I - I-Octane
Jamdown - Sanchez
No Place Like Home - Jesse Royal
Treasure Self Love - Lila Ike
Weekend Dude - Duane Stephenson
Reggae - Song of the Year
"Big 45" - Protoje
"Good Music" - Anthony B
"Jamaica Strong" - Aiesha
"So High" - Jesse Royal & Agent Sasco
"The Door" - Zion Marley
"Til A Mawnin" - Shaggy & Sting
"Wife and Sweetheart" - Christopher MartinMale
Male Reggae - Artist of the Year
Beres Hammond
Buju Banton
Christopher Martin
Chronixx
Damian Marley
Romain Virgo
Shaggy
Tarrus Riley
Female Reggae - Artist of the Year
Alaine
Etana
Koffee
Lila Ike
Queen Omega
Sevana
Tanya Stephens
Tessanne Chin
Reggae - Impact Award
Aiesha
Jah9
Joby Jay
Keznamdi
Ras-I
Royal Blu
Sevana
Reggae - Best New Artist
Cholita
Khalia
Nesta
Rani Rastaciti
Rik Jam
Yeza
Zagga
Reggae - Collaboration of the Year
Etana, Beenie Man & Kemar McGregor - "Guide Over Us"
Friends Only, Jesse Royal, MediSun & Beres Hammond - "Born in Jamaica"
Jesse Royal & Agent Sasco - "So High"
Lila Ike & Masicka - "Romantic"
Lila Ike & Protoje - "All Over the World"
Shaggy & Sting - "Til A Mawnin"
Tyla & Sean Paul - "Push 2 Start (Remix)"
Dancehall - Album of the Year
Her Name Is Love - Masicka
Nothing Without God - Popcaan
Pieces of Me - 450
Prove Them Wrong - Valiant
Saint - Prince Swanny
The Impact - Armanii
Viking - Vybz Kartel
From Ding Dong to World Ding - Ding Dong
Dancehall - Song of the Year
"BBB (Snapchat)" - Armanii
"G.A.D" - Jada Kingdom
"God Is the Greatest" - Vybz Kartel
"Passenger Princess (Story Book Riddim)" - Valiant
"Rich Sex (Story Book Riddim)" - Masicka
"Shake It to the Max (Remix)" - Moliy, Skillibeng & Shenseea
"Wah Yo Deh Pon" - Ayetian & Govana
"WYFL" - Skippa
Female Dancehall - Artist of the Year
Jada Kingdom
Shaneil Muir
Shenseea
Spice
Stalk Ashley
Vanessa Bling
Male Dancehall - Artist of the Year
450
Alkaline
Armanii
Ayetian
Masicka
Popcaan
Valiant
Vybz Kartel
Dancehall - Performer of the Year
Dexta Daps
Ding Dong
Skillibeng
Popcaan
Shenseea
Skeng
Spice
Valiant
Dancehall - Impact Award
Ayetian
D'yani
Kman 6ixx
Malie Donn
Nigy Boy
Rajah Wild
Skippa
Stalk Ashley
Dancehall - Collaboration of the Year
Ayetian & Govana - "Wah Yo Deh Pon"
Ayetian & Skillibeng - "Tip (Remix)"
Ding Dong & Vanessa Bling - "Glory"
Moliy, Shenseea & Skillibeng - "Shake It to the Max (Fly) [Remix]"
Popcaan & Chronic Law - "Kick It Wid Myself"
Skillibeng & Vybz Kartel - "New Gear"
Dancehall - Best New Artist
Ayetian
Jamal
Khandi Brawling
Likkle Addi
Najeeriii
Nhance
Skippa
Dancehall - Video of the Year
"Shake It to the Max (Fly) [Remix]" - Moliy, Skillibeng & Shenseea
"Pretty Crew" - Popcaan
"Passenger Princess" - Valiant
"Pretty Rockstar" - Kraff
"Rich Sex" - Masicka
"Waste Har Time" - Aidonia
Male Soca - Artist of the Year
Bunji Garlin
Full Blown
Kes
Machel Montano
Mical Teja
V'ghn
Voice
Yung Bredda
Soca - Song of the Year
"Carry It" - Bunji Garlin
"Cocoa Tea" - Kes
"Dansa" - Klassik Frescobar
"Good Spirits" - Full Blown
"Jab Decisions" - V'ghn & Terra D Governor
"Pardy" - Machel Montano
"Take Me Home" - Freetown Collective
"The Greatest Bend Over" - Yung Bredda
Soca - Performer of the Year
Kes
Lady Lava
Machel Montano
Mr. Killa
Nadia Batson
Patrice Roberts
V'ghn
Voice
Soca - Collaboration of the Year
Machel Montano & Ayetian - "Truth & Balance"
Machel Montano & Davido - "Fling It Up"
Skinny Fabulous, Travis World & Suhrawh - "Can You Bend"
Trinidad Killa & Nicki Minaj - "Eskimo"
V'ghn & Terra D Governor - "Jab Decisions"
Voice & Bunji Garlin - "Flatten"
GBM & Nailah Blackman - "Tay Lay Lay"
Soca - Impact Award
Coutain
Freetown Collective
Full Blown
Lady Lava
Mical Teja
Star Martin
Trinidad Killa
V'ghn
Soca - Video of the Year
Full Blown - "Good Spirits"
Machel Montano - "Pardy"
Nadia Batson - "Pieces"
Patrice Roberts - "Rock So"
Mical Teja - "Last Train"
Mical Teja - "Home"
Coutain x Tano - "Jamtown"
Soca - Best New Artist
Omaiah Hall
Coutain
Aaron Duncan
Kisha Kay
RAE
Imani Ray
Christo
Hunter
Female Soca - Artist of the Year
Anika Berry
Fay-Ann Lyons
Lady Lava
Nadia Batson
Nailah Blackman
Patrice Roberts
Faith Callender
Konpa - Artist of the Year
Harmonik
Joe Dwet File
Kai
T-Vice
Vayb
Rutshelle
Konpa - Song of the Year
"4 Kampe II (Remix)" - Joe Dwet File & Burna Boy
"Bezwen Ou" - Fridayy & Joe Dwet File
"Ban'm Tout Afe'm" - Harmonik & Kenny Haiti
"Can't Get Over You" - Rutshelle Guillaume
"Ti Manmi" - L-Won
"Kimoun Ou Ye" - Teddy Hashtag & L-Won
"Pye Sou Kou" - Charlin Bato
"500% Gouyad" - Deejay MJ, ColMix & DDKeyz
Bouyon - Artist of the Year
1T1
BRG Hollywood
Dirty Dawg Pudaz
Asa Bantan
Mr. Ridge
Reo
Shelly & Signal Band
Trilla G
Bouyon - Song of the Year
"Bouwey" - 1T1 ft. Theomaa
"Bye to the Old Me" - Shelly & Signal Band
"La Vie Doux" - Reo & Tehilah
"Put That on That" - Khallion
"Se Miimii" - Miimii
"Shake Something" - Dirty Dawg Pudaz
"Take Me as I Am" - Trilla G
"Time 2 Grind" - BRG Hollywood
Dennery - Artist of the Year
Blackboy
Deejay ASAP
Dezral
Jardel
Mighty
Nerdy
Umpa
Dennery - Song of the Year
"Clap" - Blackboy
"Dansa" - Klassik Frescobar
"Freak Out" - Hollywood HP & Ricky T
"Life of Party" - Pimp Juice
"Nuh Nuh" - Mighty & Mikado
"Pain Killer" - Umpa & Mikado
"The Car" - Dezral & Jardel
Toko Doak" - Natoxie & Deejay Asap
Zess - Artist of the Year
Father Phillis
Lady Lava
Lola Doll
Nelly Cottoy
Sackie
Tempa
Trinidad Killa
Yung Bredda
Zess - Song of the Year
"All Riders" - Tempa
"Bob the Builder" - Lady Lava
"Come Downstairs" - Lola Doll
"It Pinching" - Lola Doll
"Send It Up" - Lola Doll, Shawn Storm & Lady Lava
"So D Badness Go" - Sackie & Selecta Gas
"Who Studying You" - Sackie
Jab - Artist of the Year
Capital Jab
Dred Lion
Jab King
Khalifah
Lil Kerry
Muddy
Tallpree
V'ghn
Jab - Song of the Year
"Bury All" - Lil Kerry
"Capital Anthem" - Dirty Dog & Capital Jab
"Do for Do" - Tallpree & Smokie
"Doh Come for Dah" - Dash
"Grease It" - Dred Lion
"Jab Decisions" - V'ghn & Terra
"Payroll Xpert" - Muddy
"Same Boat" - Khalifah, MC Straker & Greg Boss
Caribbean Fusion - Artist of the Year
ChillBill
Freetown Collective
Jimmy October
Mickael Marabou
Monea
Naïka
Skip Marley
Umpa
Latin Caribbean - Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
El Alfa
Jey One
Kruziano
La Pana
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Shakira
Female International DJ of the Year
DJ Ana
DJ Bambii
DJ Charlotte
DJ Lady Drea
DJ Nikki Z
DJ Nunu
DJ One Gyal Army
DJ Primadonna
DJ Tash
DJ Vybz Empress
Male International DJ of the Year
Dee Jay Punz & Selectah Renzo
DJ Avalanche
DJ Kevin Crown
DJ Puffy
DJ Osocity
DJ Ovadose
DJ Private Ryan
DJ Ricky Platinum
DJ Stakz
DJ Travis
Music Festival of the Year
Barbados Reggae Weekend
Dream Weekend
Reggae Land
Reggae Sumfest
Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival
SANDZ Caribbean Music Festival
St. Kitts Music Festival
Music Event of the Year
"Artform" - Nadia Batson
"Bayo" - Michael Brun
Brunch and Soca
"I Am Woman" - Patrice Roberts
"Reggae Fest: The Return of Bounty Killer" - Barclays Center
"Reggae Fest" - Vybz Kartel at Barclays Center
Rise & Toast
Soca Brainwash
Stink & Dutty
Music Cruise of the Year
Epic Carnival Cruise
Feteopia Cruise
JamRock Cruise
Love & Harmony Cruise
UberSoca Cruise
Chutney Soca Artist of the Year
Drupatee
Ki and The Band
Rasika Dindial
Ravi B
Raymond Ramnarine
Tony Cuttz
Vanita Willie
Vicadi Singh
Chutney Soca Song of the Year
"Celebrate Life" - Vicadi Singh
"Cya Pick" - Ravi B & Lady Lava
"Hot" - Ravi B & Yung Bredda
"Loan" - Ki and The Band
"More Gari (Remix)" - Ashni Matadin & Raymond Ramnarine
"Pepper Vine" - Machel Montano, Lady Lava, DJ Private Ryan, Drupatee & Jus Now
"Pong D Damadol" - Rasika Dindial
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