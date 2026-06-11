Graham Hunt Announces New Album 'American Pyramid'

(PPR) Wisconsin-based cult favorite songwriter, Graham Hunt, is back with the announcement of his new album, American Pyramid, due out August 28th via Run For Cover Records.

The album finds Hunt pushing himself out of his comfort zones, eschewing the homespun, computer-oriented explorations of his previous work and instead entering Minneapolis' legendary Pachyderm Studio with a eight-piece band to try and capture a different side of his boundless creativity.

Lead single "Waiting For You To Come Home" is a cut of freaked-out guitar pop that highlights the lively full-band recording of American Pyramid. It's packed with unbeatable melodies and vivid imagery painting a picture of some of the record's core themes. "You have to create meaning in your own life and I think that can be a difficult thing for a lot of people," explains Hunt. "You try all these different things-hobbies, or spirituality, or drugs, or being super social, or whatever-but at the end of the day you're still sitting around not knowing what to do, so you walk down the street to get ice cream and eat it while watching TV."

American Pyramid arrives barely a year after Hunt's acclaimed 2025 album, Timeless World Forever, and stretches out new musical and lyrical territory while retaining the distinct sonic identity that's made him such a beloved songwriter in modern underground music. Throughout the record Hunt uses his surrealist spin to dissect both the traditions of American indie rock as well as the unnerving detachment of the American experience itself.

Where his previous albums were mostly solitary, home-recorded affairs, Hunt made American Pyramid at Pachyderm Studio, the famous recording site of countless iconic albums, from Nirvana's In Utero and PJ Harvey's Rid of Me, to more recent records like Bully's Sugaregg or Beach House's Once Twice Melody. Its 12 tracks use some of his most wide-reaching songwriting to date to explore the nagging unease and loneliness that pokes out around the corners of everyday life, and the ways we try to avoid it. "I think a lot of the record is just about feeling really isolated and trying to cope with that," he says. "It's something that feels very American to me, it has less to do with how we actually choose to live our lives and more to do with structural things about the culture we live in. You can be surrounded by people, you can be a part of a community-but there's this intrinsic isolation to modern life that feels kind of inescapable."

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