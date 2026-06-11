Parker Delivers 'The End of Everything'

(LLPR) Parker releases his new single, "The End of Everything," and announces his signing to MDDN Records, the label founded by Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte. Co-written with Austen Healey (Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan) and produced by Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Matt Koma (Britney Spears, Zedd, Hilary Duff) alongside Brian Phillips, the track marks Parker's first release with the label and the beginning of a major new chapter for the 20-year-old artist.
"The End of Everything is a new age 2000s song that makes you want to bring your own headphones into a club and start dancing in tears." says Parker. "This song is super raw and emotive, really capturing the struggle with my relationship, and the struggle of growing out of a past version of yourself. Which is a human experience everybody has to deal with."
Written from the perspective of someone caught between who they were and who they're becoming, "The End of Everything" captures the disorienting feeling of watching a relationship unravel while simultaneously outgrowing an earlier version of yourself. Rather than dwelling in heartbreak alone, the track finds Parker confronting change head-on, transforming uncertainty into something deeply relatable.
After building an audience independently through a string of self-written releases and his debut EP HUNKY DORY, Parker caught the attention of the MDDN's team, leading to his signing and an upcoming support slot on the Australian leg of Good Charlotte's 2026 Motel Du Cap Tour.
"MDDN has been amazing, amplifying my vision while keeping it authentic and true to where I wanted the song to go," Parker shares. "Feels like that's rare nowadays. Eternally grateful for all the opportunities and can't wait to see where this song goes."
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