Bigbang Celebrating 20th Anniversary With Global Stadium Tour

(The Oriel Company) K-pop legends Bigbang have announced their highly anticipated return to the global stage with a monumental worldwide stadium tour celebrating the group's 20th anniversary.
Marking their first tour since 2017, G-DRAGON, TAEYANG and DAESUNG will reunite for a 31-show trek spanning Asia, North America, Europe and Australia, kicking off on Friday, August 21, 2026 at Goyang Stadium in Goyang. The landmark tour represents one of the most significant live music events of 2026 for global fans and a historic new chapter for one of the most influential groups in modern music.
Twenty years after their debut, BIGBANG remains one of the most impactful acts to emerge from Asia. Widely recognized for helping transform K-pop into a global cultural force, the group redefined the possibilities for Korean artists on the world stage through groundbreaking music, record-setting tours and an influence that extends across fashion, entertainment and popular culture. Their impact can be seen throughout today's global music landscape, inspiring generations of artists and helping pave the way for K-pop's worldwide expansion.
The announcement comes on the heels of BIGBANG's historic return to the stage at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where they delivered one of the most talked-about performances. Forbes praised their "blistering Coachella set" as "proof they remain unparalleled," while the Los Angeles Times noted that the group "drew a huge crowd" and declared them as "one of K-pop's most influential acts," underscoring their enduring global appeal and cultural significance.
It also follows 2022's "Still Life," the group's first release in four years and a critically acclaimed return that Billboard named among the year's best K-pop songs. The track reaffirmed BIGBANG's lasting artistic relevance and demonstrated the continued demand for one of music's most iconic groups.
The official tour title and ticketing information will be announced at a later date. For now, V.I.P.s (BIGBANG's fandom) can sign up via BIGBANG's official b.stage platform for updates.
TOUR DATES:
Fri, Aug 21, 2026 - Goyang - Goyang Stadium
Sat, Aug 22, 2026 - Goyang - Goyang Stadium
Sun, Aug 23, 2026 - Goyang - Goyang Stadium
Sat, Sept 5, 2026 - Oakland, CA - Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Fri, Sept 11, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Sat, Sept 19, 2026 - Paris - Stade de France
Sat, Sept 26, 2026 - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sat, Oct 10, 2026 - Taipei - Taipei Dome
Sun, Oct 11, 2026 - Taipei - Taipei Dome
Sat, Oct 17, 2026 - Singapore - National Stadium
Sat, Oct 24, 2026 - Hanoi - My Dình National Stadium
Sun, Oct 25, 2026 - Hanoi - My Dình National Stadium
Sat, Oct 31, 2026 - Sydney - Accor Stadium
Sat, Nov 7, 2026 - Bangkok - Rajamangala National Stadium
Fri, Nov 13, 2026 - Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium
Sat, Nov 14, 2026 - Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium
Sun, Nov 15, 2026 - Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium
Fri, Nov 27, 2026 - Osaka - Kyocera Dome Osaka
Sat, Nov 28, 2026 - Osaka - Kyocera Dome Osaka
Sun, Nov 29, 2026 - Osaka - Kyocera Dome Osaka
Sat, Dec 5, 2026 - Nagoya - Vantelin Dome Nagoya
Sun, Dec 6, 2026 - Nagoya - Vantelin Dome Nagoya
Sun, Dec 13, 2026 - Tokyo - Tokyo Dome
Mon, Dec 14, 2026 - Tokyo - Tokyo Dome
Tues, Dec 15, 2026 - Tokyo - Tokyo Dome
Sat, Dec 26, 2026 - Fukuoka - Mizuho PayPay Dome FUKUOKA
Sun, Dec 27, 2026 - Fukuoka - Mizuho PayPay Dome FUKUOKA
Sat, Jan 9, 2027 - Kuala Lumpur - TM Stadium Nasional
Sat, Jan 16, 2027 - Jakarta - Jakarta International Stadium
Sat, Feb 27, 2027 - Kaohsiung - Kaohsiung National Stadium
Sun, Feb 28, 2027 - Kaohsiung - Kaohsiung National Stadium
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