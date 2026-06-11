Luh Tyler Announces Destined for Greatness Tour

(Audible Treats) 20-year-old Luh Tyler refined his smooth flow and paid tribute to the music of his youth with Destined For Greatness, his new mixtape. Today, the North Florida native prepares to hit the road, announcing the "Destined For Greatness Tour," launching this summer.

Kicking off in Atlanta in July 31, the tour passes through major markets like DC, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston before concluding with an epic home state show in Orlando on September 6.

The 15-date headlining tour will feature the live debut of many new songs from Destined For Greatness, plus an array of the young rapper's most-beloved hits. Tickets for the "Destined For Greatness Tour" are available on Friday June 12th at 10am local time.

Spanning 15 tracks, Destined For Greatness picks up where 2025's Florida Boy left off, as the young artist perfects his ultra-laid back flow, sliding into pockets with a mischievous suavity ("I'm used to the heat, I'm on fire but I keep my cool," he spits on "Nun Like U"). The young rapper is a master of the low-key flex, his calm and collected affect adding color to his outrageous boasts. Tyler welcomes guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Trim, and BunnaB on the new album.

Destined For Greatness combines the sparkly Florida trap instrumentals for which Tyler is known-notable highlights in this vein include the slinky "Act Broke" and glistening "Kobe"-but sprinkles in samples from rap classics from his childhood (some even older than he is). "No Trick," the ferocious collaboration with Trim, runs roughshod over a sample of "Make It Rain" by Travis Porter, while recent single "Stoner Music" brings Wiz Khalifa's "Roll Up" into a new era. and "Money Calling" modifies David Banner's beat for T.I.'s breakout hit "Rubber Band Man." Equally suited to a top-down whip ride as a hazy night at home, Destined For Greatness is available on all platforms via Motion Music / Atlantic Music Group.

Born and raised in Tallahassee, FL, Luh Tyler took the rap game by storm as a teenager, stunning tastemakers and fans with his slippery flows and raspy-voiced witticisms. Only 16-years-old, Tyler earned plaudits from the likes of Rolling Stone and Pitchfork for his infectiously hard-hitting singles, like "Jayda Wayda," "Law & Order," and "Back Flippin'." In 2023, Tyler released his debut album, My Vision, named one of the year's best albums by UPROXX and Complex. The album welcomed guests like Lil Uzi Vert, Loe Shimmy, and BabyTron, generating over 100 million cross-platform streams, and cementing his spot on XXL's 2023 Freshman List. Tyler followed-up My Vision with 2024's Mr. Skii, home to hits like "First Show," "Change My Wayz," and "2 Slippery" ft. BossMan Dlow, and his headlining summer 2024 "Mr. Skii Tour."

Luh Tyler dug deeper into his background with 2025's Florida Boy mixtape, limiting the number of guests and focusing on widening his artistic and sonic palette. Tyler performed songs from the tape as a special guest on A Boogie's worldwide "Better Off Alone Tour." Billboard rewarded Tyler's hard work by naming him one of 2025's 21 Under 21.

Now 20-years-old as he enters a new phase of his career, Luh Tyler has his sights set on joining the rap game A-list. With Destined For Greatness out now, the rapper plans to bring his silky-smooth stylings to the mainstream.

Destined for Greatness Tour dates:

July 31 - Atlanta, GA

August 2 - Washington, DC

August 6 - Philadelphia, PA

August 7 - Hartford, CT

August 8 - New York, NY

August 9 - Worcester, MA

August 13 - Detroit, MI

August 14 - Chicago, IL

August 16 - Denver, CO

August 20 - Berkeley, CA

August 21 - Los Angeles, CA

August 23 - Phoenix, AZ

August 29 - Houston, TX

August 30 - Dallas, TX

September 6 - Orlando, FL

Related Stories

Stream Luh Tyler's Wiz Khalifa-Sampling 'Stoner Music'

Watch Luh Tyler And Trim's 'No Trick' Video

Watch Luh Tyler's 'Kobe' Video

Luh Tyler Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'My Boo'

News > Luh Tyler