Melanie Martinez Reveals Special Guests For Hades: The Sacrifice North American Tour

(2b) Melanie Martinez announces the special guests joining her forthcoming HADES: THE SACRIFICE North American tour, with Haute & Freddy set to appear on seven dates and Isabel LaRosa joining for eight.

This is her first major tour since 2024, when she sold out iconic venues including two nights at Madison Square Garden, and The O2 in London, and headlined Lollapalooza and Corona Capital.

On Friday, June 26, Melanie Martinez is performing live on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series. You can head to TODAY.com/concerts to learn how to attend or tune in that morning on NBC.

HADES: THE SACRIFICE - NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 17, 2026 - Rosemont, IL *

July 18, 2026 - Detroit, MI *

July 20, 2026 - Hamilton, ON *

July 21, 2026 - Boston, MA *

July 23, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY *

July 25, 2026 - Baltimore, MD *

July 27, 2026 - Charlotte, NC *

July 28, 2026 - Duluth, GA +

July 30, 2026 - Orlando, FL +

August 2, 2026 - Dallas, TX +

August 3, 2026 - Austin, TX +

August 6, 2026 - Monterrey, MX +

August 8, 2026 - Mexico City, MX +

August 12, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ +

August 14, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA +

* Haute & Freddy

+ Isabel LaRosa

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