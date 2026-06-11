Relive the Magic of ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' For The 50th Anniversary

(UMe) This year marks the 50th anniversary since ABBA released their biggest hit to date - 'Dancing Queen'. The song took ABBA across the Atlantic, gave them their first number one on the US chart, has gained over 2B streams on Spotify and became the groups first music video to reach 1B views on YouTube last year. Standing the test of time, the song has become a classic hit for both old and new fans of ABBA, with its infectious piano choruses matched with that iconic vocal harmonization of Agnetha and Frida.

To celebrate this years anniversary, 'Dancing Queen' will be re-released across two vinyl variants on August 14th. The limited edition sparkly vinyl and the classic black vinyl, with 'La Reina Del Baile' as a B-side. Remastered for the release at Abbey Road Studios, both physical anniversary editions will be available for pre order on June 10th.

When asked about the song in previous interviews, Frida recalls: "I thought it was so enormously beautiful that I started to cry" whilst Agnetha said: "We knew immediately it was going to be massive".

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