Swae Lee Announces Same Difference European Tour

(The Chamber Group) Swae Lee is set to embark on the SAME DIFFERENCE European tour this summer, bringing his genre-defying sound to fans across 16 cities. Kicking off July 10 in Warsaw Poland, the tour wraps August 29 in Szeged, Hungary with stops in major cities, including Barcelona, Prague, Hamburg, Copenhagen and more. Tickets go on sale Friday June 12 at 10am local time.

The tour includes headline performances across Europe's most iconic festival stages and landmark venues, with select dates featuring Swae alongside his Rae Sremmurd partner Slim Jxmmi.

The tour follows the release of Swae Lee's debut solo studio album SAME DIFFERENCE, available now on all platforms. The project - featuring Post Malone, Jhene Aiko, French Montana, NAV, Rich The Kid, and Slim Jxmmi - showcases the full range of Swae Lee's artistry across melodic rap and genre-defying production.

Following Swae Lee's massive Coachella performance earlier this year, the European run gives fans across the continent their first chance to experience SAME DIFFERENCE live.

SWAE LEE - SAME DIFFERENCE EUROPE TOUR DATES

Friday, July 10 - Warsaw, Poland - Clout Festival

Sunday, July 12 - Barcelona, Spain - Opium

Saturday, August 1 - Heidelberg, Germany - Airfield

Friday, August 7 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania Untold Festival

Sunday, August 9 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Lovestream Festival

Wednesday, August 12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sasazu

Thursday, August 13 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

Saturday, August 15 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Austurbæjarbio

Sunday, August 16 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

Monday, August 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen

Wednesday, August 19 - Costinesti, Romania - Nibiru (as Rae Sremmurd)

Thursday, August 20 - Aalborg, Denmark - Skraaen

Friday, August 21 - Tampere, Finland - Blockfest (as Rae Sremmurd)

Wednesday, August 26 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

Friday, August 28 - Vienna, Austria - Raiffeisen Halle

Saturday, August 29 - Szeged, Hungary - SZIN Festival

Related Stories

Swae Lee Streaming New Album 'SAME DIFFERENCE'

Watch Swae Lee's Video For 'Don't Even Call' Feat Rich The Kid

Swae Lee Announces Album With 'Flammable' Video

Post Malone And Swae Lee Scored First-Ever RIAA Double-Diamond Single (2024 In Review)

News > Swae Lee