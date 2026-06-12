Duran Duran's 'Free To Love' Gets Remixed

(High Rise) Following the remix double single from Horse Meat Disco and DJ White Shadow, global music icons Duran Duran continue the Free To Love remix series with two brand new reworks of their collaboration with Nile Rodgers.

This latest release brings together two distinctly different club-facing interpretations of the band's euphoric anthem, courtesy of rising UK producer Harrison, who recently went viral when his update of t.A.T.u's 'All The Things She Said' featured in Heated Rivalry, and electronic innovator BastienkHz.

Harrison has just been added to the huge line up for Duran Duran's return to BST Hyde Park in July, and today the 'Free To Love Harrison Remix' is landing with sleek contemporary house energy, amplifying the song's message through soaring synths and a euphoric festival-ready atmosphere. Known for his melodic electronic productions and forward-thinking approach to dance music, Harrison delivers a remix that feels equally at home in the sunshine as well as in the clubs. A new music video, cut for the remix, is available to watch here.

Speaking on the remix, Harrison said: "It's a real honour to work on a Duran Duran record, especially one with Nile Rodgers involved. 'Free To Love' already has that timeless energy, so for the remix I wanted to keep the emotion intact while giving it a club feel that works in my world."

Meanwhile, the BastienkHz 'Free to Love: Jersey Black Cat Remix' takes the track into more adventurous territory, reshaping its cyber-funk foundations through a blend of electronic textures and futuristic club elements. The result is an imaginative reworking that highlights the versatility of the original composition while opening up entirely new dimensions within the song.

Discussing the remix, BastienkHz said: "It was so fun to work on "Free To Love" listening to Simon Le Bon's vocal - a voice I grew up listening to..."

Since its release in April, Free To Love has quickly become one of Duran Duran's biggest and most celebrated recent releases. The single landed on 21 Spotify New Music Friday playlists globally and was named BBC Radio 2's Record of the Week, going on to become the station's most-played track during its first week of release. The song generated widespread international media coverage, while also being featured across major UK television programmes including Good Morning Britain, Sunday Brunch, ITV National News and ITV News at Ten.

Building on that momentum, the band's ongoing Free To Love remix project first launched with Horse Meat Disco and DJ White Shadow. Today's release from Harrison and BastienKhz marks the next chapter, which continues to explore the song's dancefloor potential through a diverse range of remixers drawn from across the global electronic and club music communities. Arriving during Pride Month and featuring artists with strong connections to LGBTQ+ and dance culture, the remix series further amplifies the song's central themes of freedom, inclusivity and love.

The announcement follows news that Duran Duran have extended the line up for their headline BST Hyde Park show on 5 July. Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Groove Armada, SOPHIE GREY. SISTRA, Harrison, Wendy Bevan and Sam Scherdel now make the full line up, alongside special guests Scissor Sisters.

'Free To Love' is the latest in a long line of Duran Duran x Nile Rodgers collaborations that first began with a remix of the iconic #1 smash single, 'The Reflex' more than four decades ago.

Duran Duran are one of the most successful and influential bands in pop history. With well over 100 million records sold worldwide, the Birmingham-formed group has soundtracked generations with a peerless arsenal of hits including "Rio", "Hungry Like the Wolf", "Girls on Film", and "Ordinary World". Long time band mates Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor are known for their electrifying live performances and pioneering synth-pop sound. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees continue to prove why they are enduring music royalty with sold-out tours and critically acclaimed releases, including their sixteenth studio album, 2023's Halloween themed Danse Macabre, which became their 10th UK Top 5 record.

Live, the band remain unstoppable, selling out arenas across the UK and North America during their Future Past Tour, playing a landmark headline Halloween show at Manchester's Co-op Live in 2025 and being awarded the "Città di Sanremo" at Italy's Sanremo Festival last year for their extraordinary contributions to the event, 40 years since their debut. And, in 2026, alongside newly released editions of The Wedding Album and Thank You, Duran Duran are back on the road. A prestigious multi-night Las Vegas residency at the Fontainebleau, a headline show at California's Beachlife Festival, followed by a month-long run through Europe. They will be more than ready for their UK homecoming at Hyde Park and October UK Arena headline tour.